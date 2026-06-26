Your winter coffee ritual, upgraded

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Winter has arrived in South Africa with its usual lack of subtlety, and if your current coffee ritual involves the same capsules you have been using since July last year, it might be time for a change. L’OR Espresso’s new Pumpkin Spice capsule is a seasonal limited edition built around warm cinnamon, nutmeg and a subtle sweetness that works with the coffee rather than masking it. It’s a small upgrade that can make a big difference to a chilly morning.

“Seasonal flavours present an opportunity to connect with consumers more emotionally and experientially,” says Mbulelo Mashilo, brand manager at L’OR Espresso South Africa. “With Pumpkin Spice, the focus is on creating a sense of warmth, indulgence and occasion, transforming a simple cup of coffee into a luxurious ritual.”

The capsule works as a straight espresso or lungo, pairs well with buttery pastries and spiced biscuits, and lends itself to more involved preparations. Here are two recipes worth trying this winter:

L’OR Espresso’s new Pumpkin Spice capsules. Picture: (Supplied)

Pumpkin Spice Latte

First, make the pumpkin pie spice blend by combining 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon, 2 teaspoons ground ginger and 1 teaspoon ground cloves. Set aside.

Ingredients:

2 shots L’OR Espresso Pumpkin Spice

2 cups milk of your choice

2 tablespoons pumpkin puree, or more to taste

1 tablespoon sugar or maple syrup, or more to taste

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, plus extra for serving

Whipped cream (optional)

Method:

Add the milk, pumpkin puree and sugar to a saucepan over medium heat. Warm slowly until hot but not boiling. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla, pumpkin pie spice and espresso shots. Taste and adjust with more sugar or spice as needed. Divide between two mugs, top with whipped cream, if you are feeling generous, and finish with a pinch of pumpkin pie spice. Drink while it is still hot and the lounge blanket is still within reach.

This iced spiced coffee is useful for when the temperature drops but the craving is for something cold. Picture: (Madeline Liu/Unsplash)

Iced Spiced Coffee

Ingredients:

1.5 cups of brewed L’OR Espresso Pumpkin Spice

¼ to ½ cup milk of your choice

1 to 2 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk, or maple syrup for a lighter result

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground nutmeg or ginger

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

5 to 6 ice cubes, plus extra for serving

Method:

Combine the brewed coffee, milk, condensed milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg in a cocktail shaker or a mason jar with a tight-fitting lid. Add the ice cubes, seal securely and shake vigorously for one to two minutes until the mixture is thoroughly combined, chilled and slightly frothy. Fill a tall glass with fresh ice and strain the coffee over it. Serve immediately.

The L’OR Espresso Pumpkin Spice capsule is compatible with Nespresso machines and available for the winter season.

lorespresso.co.za