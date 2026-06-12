The new voice of wine

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There is a version of this story where Tadiswa Chikwanha is fixing circuit boards somewhere in Cape Town rather than guiding guests through a wine list at one of the country’s most celebrated fine dining groups. Electrical engineering was the plan after school. When that did not work out, he took a gap year in hospitality, mostly to fill time, and somewhere between pouring drinks and watching the floor, something clicked. That gap year never quite ended.

Chikwanha, born in Zimbabwe and raised in Cape Town from early childhood, has just been appointed Group Sommelier for the Luke Dale Roberts Group of Restaurants, a role that extends across three Pot Luck Club locations and The Test Kitchen Fledgelings. For someone who took his first formal wine qualification in 2022, the pace of his rise has been quite extraordinary.

In his early career, he began as a bar assistant, moving to Grub & Vine, then Culture Wine Bar in Cape Town, where wine began to feel less like a job function and more like a direction. In 2022 he enrolled in the South African Sommeliers Association’s Introductory Sommelier course, which he describes as his first real investment in himself. He passed, moved on to the Junior Sommelier Course, completed his WSET Level 2 with distinction, and then, in 2023, entered the Ubuntu Sommeliers Competition, where he was crowned Best Sommelier from Zimbabwe. The award, one of the more significant titles available to young sommeliers on the continent, changed the shape of what came next.

Tadiswa Chikwanha (Supplied)

He received a bursary to complete his Court of Master Sommeliers Level 1 in 2024 and passed his WSET Level 3 wine accreditation in October of the same year, still in his mid-twenties, making him one of the youngest sommeliers in South Africa to hold the qualification. His ASI Level 1 through the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale came with the support of the Sommelier Association of Zimbabwe, a detail worth noting given that Chikwanha has maintained a strong connection to Zimbabwe throughout a career built largely in Cape Town. In March 2025, he joined the Michael Fridjhon Blind Tasting Academy in collaboration with the UCT Graduate School of Business, which he describes as “a high-level exercise in benchmarking the palate across an extensive wine showcase”. The accumulation of qualifications tells one kind of story. The way he talks about wine tells another.

“I feel right now is an exciting time to be drinking South African wine,” he says. “Diners are open to hearing a story and trying something different to what they may be used to. It is the responsibility of the sommelier to share the story of the wine grower and winemaker with the guest.” It is a perspective that shapes how he works on the floor, where his approach has become known for being calm and engaging rather than authoritative. The goal, as he frames it, is not to overwhelm but to invite curiosity.

He came to the Luke Dale Roberts world through Salon, approached by the team after his Ubuntu win at a point when he wasn’t actively looking to move. The restaurant’s reputation made the decision straightforward. “I had never met Luke before, but I had read about his work and his restaurants, and that really excited me,” he says. “I saw it as a good stepping stone to develop my own wine programme, from the wine pairing aspect to the wine list and the wine service I wanted to bring to the restaurant.” Salon, during his tenure as head sommelier, received three stars at the Eat Out Awards and was named Restaurant of the Year at the Luxe Restaurant Awards 2025.

Tadiswa Chikwanha (Supplied)

At Salon, alongside his floor work, Chikwanha introduced blind tasting sessions for the front-of-house team. “It gives them confidence and allows them to speak to guests in a way that feels natural,” he says. It is an approach that reflects his broader view of wine service: that the best sommelier in the room is often the one guests forget is doing a job.

Acclaimed chef and group founder Luke Dale Roberts is direct about what Chikwanha brings. “He has a quiet confidence that guests respond to and a genuine gift for making wine feel engaging rather than intimidating. Watching him grow at Salon has been a privilege.”

On the South African wine scene, Chikwanha is an optimist with specific reasons. He points to winemakers exploring lighter red wines and varieties including Cinsault, Carignan, Grenache and Verdelho, to the growing focus on organic and sustainable farming, and to a younger generation of drinkers showing curiosity about what is in the glass. It is an encouraging picture and one he is now well-positioned to share across four restaurants on two continents.

“My goal is to keep growing,” he says. “There is so much still to learn, not only about wine but about people, service, culture and how we create memorable dining experiences.”

The electrical engineering career path’s loss is, it turns out, the dining room’s considerable gain.