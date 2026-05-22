La Motte’s latest offering is definitely for collectors

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La Motte Collector’s Club offers members a 15% discount on all wines bought directly from the estate or online, with free nationwide delivery included.

La Motte Wine Estate in Franschhoek has launched a Collector’s Club, offering members quarterly access to wines that are not available through regular retail channels. Curated personally by cellarmaster Edmund Terblanche, each seasonal selection draws from the estate’s most significant holdings: matured wines from the Rupert Vinoteque, limited small-batch releases, special cellar selections and acclaimed vintages with international recognition.

Membership costs R1,250 per quarter and gets you six bottles four times a year, in June, September, early December and March. Each selection is shaped by the seasonal themes of the estate, giving the collection a coherent narrative rather than a mere sequence of individual wines. For collectors building a serious cellar, the access to older vintages and limited volumes from the Vinoteque alone makes the proposition worth considering.

The offering includes wines selected by the estate’s cellarmaster, Edmund Terblanche. (Supplied)

The wider membership benefits are straightforward and useful. Members receive a 15% discount on all La Motte wines bought directly from the estate or online, with free nationwide delivery included. They also receive priority access to new releases and estate events, including classical music concerts, art exhibitions and seasonal food and wine celebrations, as well as invitations to exclusive Collector’s Club gatherings.

La Motte’s winemaking credentials provide the foundation for what the club is offering. The estate has a long-standing French Huguenot heritage in one of South Africa’s most historically significant wine valleys, and its portfolio carries consistent international recognition.

For a wine region as richly stocked with serious estates as Franschhoek, a club built around cellar access rather than simply a curated retail selection is a meaningful distinction.

For more information and online registration, visit la-motte.com.