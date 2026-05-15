The reinvention of Tang Sandton

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In the ever-evolving world of luxury dining, few brands manage to capture that intangible spirit that transforms a meal into a cherished memory. Tang Hospitality stands out as a beacon of this philosophy, driven not merely by exquisite cuisine and stylish interiors but also by the powerful human stories that lie at its core.

This year marks a significant milestone for the brand’s flagship Sandton location, which opened its doors in 2021. To honour this moment, Tang Sandton unveiled a remarkable facelift at an exclusive event that celebrated its renewal.

Nicky van der Walt, CEO and founder of Tang Hospitality, explains the ethos behind the brand’s success: “Tang isn’t bricks and mortar or fixtures and fittings. It’s about the human condition and the staff investment, the lives we touch and the change we bring about, and the difference we make in other people’s lives, whether it’s a scullery worker who worked their way up or a waiter who could finally provide for their family, the engagements celebrated or the core family memories created.

“This reopening is not merely an aesthetic evolution; it is a renewal of the human spirit that animates the space, the conversations exchanged, the moments curated, and the memories forged within its walls. We are not simply refreshing interiors; we are re-energising the soul of the experience.”

Tang Sandton (Supplied)

This renewal resonates in the brand’s symbolic timing, stepping boldly into 2026, the Year of the Fire Horse, with its connotations of dynamic energy and renewal, casting off past burdens to infuse the Tang experience with vibrant new life.

Tang Hospitality’s journey from a single Sandton destination to a prestigious global brand with locations in Cape Town and Dubai has been marked by exceptional achievement and international recognition. In 2025, Tang Waterfront was crowned Global Restaurant of the Year and Best Waterside Restaurant at the Reve Luxury Awards.

More international accolades followed at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards in Singapore, where Tang Sandton earned the title of Best Asian Cuisine in Africa, while Tang Waterfront was again recognised as Best Luxury Waterside Restaurant, a testament to its consistency and quality.

Chef Vixa Kalenga plates up Tang’s signature shies truffle oysters. (Supplied)

Championing this culinary vision is group executive chef Vixa Kalenga, whose artistry earned him Best Head Chef honours at the Reve Luxury Awards and One Knife status at The Best Chef Awards 2025. His inspired leadership is evident in each dish, weaving a narrative of contemporary Japanese and Cantonese cuisine that elevates every experience.

Adding to the list of accolades, Tang was named one of the Top 100 Restaurants in the World at the 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the third consecutive year, a remarkable affirmation of the brand’s ambition and dedication.

Reflecting on these accolades and the Sandton reopening, Van der Walt said: “Winning these prestigious awards is a true celebration of everything we stand for: excellence, innovation and the unwavering passion behind the Tang experience. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our vision recognised on a global scale and to witness the pride it brings to our team. We’re also thrilled to unveil this newly upgraded Tang Sandton, where our guests can discover an even more elevated and inspiring dining experience.”

Tang Sandton (Supplied)

The refreshed Tang Sandton embodies elegance and modern Asian luxury, with a striking onyx-lit bar, bespoke booth seating, and imported custom lanterns that echo the sophisticated ambience of the brand’s Dubai location. Rich black marble veined in white creates a sensorial sanctuary that invites guests to immerse themselves in the Tang world.

At its heart, Tang Hospitality continues to master the art of hospitality through a deep investment in people and a genuine commitment to crafting moments that last a lifetime. This is more than dining — it’s a celebration of human connections, cultural heritage, and the shared joy of culinary indulgence.

About Tang Hospitality

Founded in 2021 by Van der Walt, Tang Hospitality has redefined luxury dining with its signature blend of contemporary Japanese and Cantonese cuisine. With flagship locations in Joburg, Cape Town and Dubai, it embodies a cosmopolitan spirit, offering guests an immersive experience that celebrates fine dining.

tanghospitality.com

From the May issue of Wanted, 2026