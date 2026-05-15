The best whisky bars to visit this World Whisky Day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

World Whisky Day falls on May 16, and this year Glenfiddich is making the case for opening the bottle you've been saving.

There is a bottle somewhere in your home that has been waiting for the right moment — a single malt set aside for a milestone, a celebration, a day worthy of the label. World Whisky Day, observed on May 16 each year, exists to remind you that today is, in fact, that day.

Glenfiddich, one of the world’s most recognisable single malt producers, has made this idea the centrepiece of its 2026 World Whisky Day message.

“There’s a long-standing belief that whisky should be saved,” says Gift Makoti, Glenfiddich brand ambassador. “Whisky, however, is crafted for enjoyment and is meant to be experienced, not admired from a distance.”

The value, he adds, is not in the sealed bottle but in the moment it is opened. “From the distillery to the glass, that’s the moment it was always intended for.”

For those uncertain where to begin that journey, Glenfiddich’s range offers a considered progression. The 12-year-old remains the most accessible entry point; its fresh, fruit-forward character welcoming to newcomers without condescending to those who know their way around a glass. The 15-year-old, produced using a unique Solera vatting process, introduces greater depth and matured richness, while the 18-year-old, shaped by extended ageing in Spanish and US oak, brings a more layered, complex profile.

At the upper end, the Grand Series expressions, among them the 21-year-old finished in Caribbean rum casks and the rarer 23- and 30-year-old releases, represent Glenfiddich’s most ambitious long-term thinking. These are the bottles that tend to sit longest on shelves, and they are, Makoti argues, precisely the ones most worth opening.

For those who would rather experience that moment in good company and with expert guidance, South Africa’s bar scene offers some compelling options. From Cape Town speakeasies to a Durban hotel that has been perfecting the art of the sundowner since 1954, here are some Glenfiddich-approved places in which to raise a glass.

Bascule Whisky Bar

Cape Grace, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Bascule Whisky Bar (Cape Grace)

Long regarded as one of the great whisky destinations in the southern hemisphere, Bascule at the Cape Grace Hotel sits on the edge of the V&A Waterfront marina, its long bar and waterfront views providing the backdrop for exactly the kind of evening Makoti has in mind. The whisky collection runs to over 500 expressions from more than 170 distilleries across 12 countries, including some genuinely rare finds, and tutored tastings run from Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm-4.30pm. Bookings for tastings are strictly required.

Bascule Whisky Bar is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to midnight.

capegrace.com/restaurant/bascule-bar/

Cause | Effect Cocktail Kitchen

The Rocket Shed, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Cause | Effect (Supplied)

Tucked into the Rocket Shed on Dock Road, Cause | Effect Cocktail Kitchen is the project of Kurt Schlechter, named one of the top 100 most influential figures in the global drinks industry by Drinks International for five consecutive years. The lab-coat-clad bartenders, waterless chilling system and closed-loop sustainability approach make this one of the more quietly radical bars in the country. The cocktails, many incorporating fynbos tinctures and local brandy, are inventive without being indulgent, and the drink-and-canapé pairings offer a considered introduction for those new to the category. Happy hour runs Monday to Friday from 4pm-7pm.

Cause | Effect is open Monday to Thursday from 10am to 1am; Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 1am.

causeandeffect.co.za

The House of Machines

84 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town

House of Machines. (Supplied)

Part motorcycle workshop, part coffee shop, part bar, The House of Machines on Shortmarket Street is one of Cape Town’s most characterful venues, and has since expanded to New York, Copenhagen and Chengfu. The drinks selection leans toward barrel-aged spirits and craft offerings brewed exclusively for the venue, and live music usually runs six nights a week.

The House of Machines is open Monday to Friday, from 7am to 2am, Saturdays from 9am to 2am.

thehouseofmachines.com

The Art of Duplicity

City Centre, Cape Town

Inside the secret bar Art of Duplicity. (@craveconcepts)

Cape Town’s most storied secret bar requires a reservation, a password and a willingness to navigate a dimly lit alley before a nondescript door opens onto one of the finest cocktail environments in the country. Housed in a renovated 1894 Victorian warehouse, The Art of Duplicity is a fully committed homage to 1920s Prohibition culture: mahogany, crystal glassware, amber light and live jazz on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30pm. The cocktail menu, developed by award-winning bartender Brent Perremore, is theatrical without sacrificing substance, and the bar has appeared on the World’s 50 Best Bars Discovery list. The address is provided with your reservation confirmation.

The Art of Duplicity is open Monday to Sunday from 10am. Reservations and password essential.

170120.co.za

The Lighthouse Bar

The Oyster Box Hotel, Umhlanga, Durban

The Oyster Box's Lighthouse Bar. Picture: Supplied (Supplied)

The Oyster Box has been one of KwaZulu-Natal’s great institutions since 1954, and the Lighthouse Bar, with its panoramic terrace overlooking the Indian Ocean and the iconic red-and-white Umhlanga lighthouse, is among its most beloved features. Dark wood, leather, crimson and gold set the tone for an evening that moves from sundowner cocktails to live music with a minimum of fuss. For whisky specifically, the adjacent Chukka Bar, a polo-themed room that has occupied the same corner of the hotel for more than 50 years, maintains an impressive collection of single malts alongside cigars.

The Lighthouse Bar is open daily from 10am to 11pm and The Chukka Bar is open daily from 8am to 11pm.

oysterboxhotel.com/dining-and-drinks/the-lighthouse-bar

Alchemy Bar

Ballito Lifestyle Centre, Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal

Alchemy at Ballito Lifestyle Centre (Ballito Lifestyle Centre)

Located at Ballito’s Lifestyle Centre on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, Alchemy is a craft distillery and bar that produces several of its own spirits in-house, including the award-winning Blackstrap Ginsala and Cassia Rum. The cocktail list balances inventive originals with classics, and the approach throughout is one of considered experimentation. Cocktail masterclasses are available for those who want to understand what goes into the glass, and the small plates menu, inspired by global flavours with a local sensibility, makes it a complete evening rather than simply a drink stop.

Alchemy Bar is open Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 10pm, Fridays from 12pm and on weekends from 10am.

alchemybar.co.za

Smoking Kills

78A, 4th Avenue, Melville, Johannesburg

Smoking Kills, Melville (World's 50 Best)

Smoking Kills is Melville’s most unapologetically authentic dive bar: graffiti on the walls, vintage cartoons on the television, indie music at a volume that encourages conversation rather than drowning it out. Rum is the house speciality, with cocktails like the Peanut Colada and Marsala Rum Sour earning a loyal following, but the broader programme is inventive enough to reward a whisky drinker equally well.

Smoking Kills is open from 4pm to 2am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 1pm to 2am from Thursday to Sunday.

smokingkills.bar

As Makoti puts it: “The best whisky in the world isn’t meant to sit on a shelf. It’s meant to be opened, shared and savoured. Don’t wait for the moment. Open it.” On 16 May, South Africa has more than enough places in which to do exactly that.