Five local cookbooks every mom will love this Mother’s Day

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Mother’s Day calls for something more lasting than a bunch of blooms. A cookbook, chosen well, is the kind of gift that earns its place on the kitchen counter for years, the sort of thing that gets splattered and dog-eared and passed around.

This year, a strong crop of local titles makes the decision easier. Whether your mom is a confident cook looking for fresh inspiration, a wellness-minded eater curious about gut health, or someone who simply loves feeding the people around her, Hilary Biller rounds up the local titles worth wrapping.

Damn Good Food by Fehmz (Fehmida Jordaan)

Fehmz and her cookbook 'Damn Good Food'. Picture: DAMN GOOD FOOD (DAMN GOOD FOOD )

Jordaan is a social media sensation with 333,000+ Instagram followers and Damn Good Food is her inaugural book. Akin to a tonic, the recipe book is a colourful feast — think bold colours with big helpings of pinks, oranges, blues, turquoise and yellow. It’s so bright you’ll never miss the book on your bookshelf.

A great page turner, it’s crammed full of tempting ideas and is the kind of book that makes you just want to get up and cook. From easy peasy ideas to fakeaways — Fehmz’s take on how to make favourite take outs at home — and Ramadan specialities plus a host of really easy sweet cravings. There’s something for everyone.

For young or old, novices or seasoned cooks this cookbook has universal appeal. It is a particularly good gift for a mom who loves feeding her family without fuss, or one who has been meaning to try her hand at something new.

Make it for Mom — Nani’s Mutton Akhni

Nani’s Mutton Akhni is Fehmz’s own grandmother’s recipe and exactly the kind of dish that belongs on a Mother’s Day table. It warms the belly and the heart in equal measure. They always say that akhni is a dish that is all about the “hand” that makes it. Let me tell you a secret: it’s also about the “heart”. Make it with love and it will come out amazing every single time.

Nani's Mutton Akhni. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Nani’s Mutton Akhni

Serves 6

Ingredients:

⅓ cup (80m l ) ghee

) ghee 1 cinnamon stick

½ tsp (2.5m l ) cumin seeds

) cumin seeds 2 onions, ground/grated

Pinch of salt

60m l (4 tbsp)

(4 tbsp) 1kg mutton

15m l (1 tbsp) red ginger curry paste

(1 tbsp) red ginger curry paste 5m l (1 tsp) green chilli/masala

(1 tsp) green chilli/masala 10m l (2 tsp) cumin powder

(2 tsp) cumin powder 5m l (1 tsp) coriander powder

(1 tsp) coriander powder 5m l (1 tsp) salt

(1 tsp) salt ½ tsp (2.5m l ) turmeric

) turmeric 5m l (1 tsp) chilli powder

(1 tsp) chilli powder 30m l (2 tbsp) vinegar

(2 tbsp) vinegar 2 tomatoes, grated

10m l (2 tsp) tomato paste

(2 tsp) tomato paste 3-4 potatoes, peeled & quartered

5m l (1 tsp) salt

(1 tsp) salt 250m l (1 cup) water

(1 cup) water Extra chilli powder to taste

500m l (2 cups) raw basmati rice, washed

(2 cups) raw basmati rice, washed 15m l (3 tsp) salt

(3 tsp) salt 250ml (1 cup) water

Method:

Add the ghee to a pot with the cinnamon stick and cumin seeds. Sauté to release the aroma. Add the onions, salt and a little water. Sauté until the onions are translucent. Add the mutton and brown lightly on high heat. Turn down to medium, and add the remainder of the ingredients (except the rice, salt and water). Cook until the mutton is soft and 80% cooked (about 45 minutes). Add the potatoes, salt and water. Add extra chilli powder to taste. Cook for 15 minutes on medium heat. Then add the rice, salt and water. Mix and cook on medium high for 10 minutes until the rice sticks a little to the bottom of the pot. Make sure there is enough water in the pot to cover the top of the rice. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. When the rice starts to stick, give everything a good mix. Tear off a piece of wax paper (the size of the pot lid), crumble it in your hands and run it under some water to soak. Pull it open and place it carefully over the top of the rice inside the pot. Make sure to cover all the open areas. Close the pot with foil and then close the lid of the pot to create a good seal. Place in the oven to steam the akhni for 40 minutes to 1 hour. Garnish with coriander. Serve hot.

Variations:

For chicken akhni you can add the same spices, minus the vinegar, but do not pressure cook the meat. Just sauté it in the pot then continue with the rest of the method.

you can add the same spices, minus the vinegar, but do not pressure cook the meat. Just sauté it in the pot then continue with the rest of the method. For veg akhni , leave out all the meat and add veggies of your choice such as butternut, cauliflower, sweet potato, etc.

, leave out all the meat and add veggies of your choice such as butternut, cauliflower, sweet potato, etc. For mince akhni, add the same spices as for the mutton, but do not pressure cook the mince.

UPWARDS by Karen Dudley

'Upwards' by Karen Dudley. Picture: SUPPLIED (supplied)

From the proprietor of the much-loved eatery The Kitchen in Woodstock, Cape Town (which Michelle Obama dropped into — and raved about — on the Obamas’ historical visit to South Africa), Upwards is the follow up on her cookbook Onwards.

Much sought-after for her assistance in developing menus for the hospitality industry, Dudley exudes a quiet confidence in her cooking, is passionate about veggies and fresh produce, and her recipes reflect her philosophy on homemade and less dependence on readymade and processed foods.

Turning the pages in Upwards is like walking through the rooms of an art gallery offering an interesting and eclectic mix of images — from a delicious mix of dishes to décor, kitchenware and pictures of Dudley in her favoured spot in her garden. She features a combination of both old and new cooking methods, ingredients and flavours.

Upwards is the best present for the mom who enjoys cooking and is in search of fresh ideas and new influences — without compromising on good ingredients.

Make it for Mom — roast rump with Tamil crust

The roast rump with Tamil crust is Dudley’s own crowd-pleasing centrepiece and genuinely worth the day-ahead marinating time. A fragrant paste of coriander, cumin, star anise, ginger, garlic and fresh herbs transforms a whole rump into something that feels both special and entirely approachable. Serve with the jaggery and red wine vinegar gravy alongside.

Roast rump with Tamil crust. Picture: SUPPLIED (supplied)

Roast Rump with Tamil Crust

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

Tamil marinade:

15m l (3 tsp) coriander seeds

(3 tsp) coriander seeds 10m l (2 tsp) cumin seeds

(2 tsp) cumin seeds 1 star anise

5 cloves

10m l (2 tsp) ground cinnamon

(2 tsp) ground cinnamon 5m l (1 tsp) dried rose petals, optional

(1 tsp) dried rose petals, optional 5m l (1 tsp) dried chilli flakes

(1 tsp) dried chilli flakes 75g fresh ginger

6 cloves of garlic

1 large handful (60g) soft herbs, such as a mix of parsley, coriander, dill and fennel

125m l (½ cup) lemon juice

(½ cup) lemon juice 30m l (2 tbsp) lime juice

(2 tbsp) lime juice 15m l (3 tsp) salt

(3 tsp) salt 75ml sunflower oil

Beef rump:

1.5kg beef rump, preferably with some fat

250m l (1 cup) Tamil marinade, recipe above

(1 cup) Tamil marinade, recipe above 3 onions, peeled and cut into wedges

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

Gravy:

Reserved Tamil marinade, usually 1½ cups

60g jaggery (palm sugar)

45m l (3 tbsp) red wine vinegar

(3 tbsp) red wine vinegar Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Grind the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, star anise and cloves for the Tamil marinade in a spice grinder or NutriBullet until fine. Add the cinnamon, rose petals and chilli flakes, and set aside. Add the ginger, garlic and herbs to a food processor and blend to a paste. Add the reserved spice mixture and blend, then add the lemon juice, lime juice and salt. With the motor running, drizzle in the oil to form a paste. Use a sharp knife, make insertions in the rump and spread the Tamil marinade into these cuts and all over the joint. Cover and leave in the fridge for 24 hours. Allow the rump to come to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Lay the onion wedges in a roasting dish and drizzle with the olive oil. Remove the meat from the marinating dish and reserve as much of the remaining marinade as possible. Place the rump on top of the onions and put the roasting dish in the oven. Roast for 45-50 minutes for medium-rare or 60-70 minutes for medium. Remove the meat to a warmed platter and surround with the roasted onion wedges. Cover with foil and rest for 25 minutes before carving. While the rump is resting, make the gravy. Add the reserved marinade together with any juices from the roasted rump to a medium saucepan. Bring to a low simmer along with the jaggery and red wine vinegar. Season to taste. After 2 minutes, remove from the heat. Serve the roast rump with the gravy and chopped parsley alongside.

Your Health Starts in Your Gut by Mpho Tshukudu

Mpho Tshukudu and her book 'Your Health Starts In Your Gut'. Picture: SUPPLIED (YOUR HEALTH STARTS IN YOUR GUT )

Not a cookie cutter dietician, Tshukudu also has her Master’s in food culture, communication and marketing. Her focus is to combine integrative and functional nutrition in her practice.

Tshukudu has the unique ability to use connections between traditional African foods and scientific nutritional ancient indigenous food knowledge in her practice, and in the compilation of her recipe book/guide to good gut health.

The book comes crammed with deliciously fresh ideas and a little science, all in layman’s terms, which promotes optimal health without it feeling like one is slavishly following a diet.

This is also an excellent gift for the health-conscious mom or a gentle nudge for someone in need of a wellness check who will love the recipes packed full of fresh ideas with a side helping of excellent, well-researched information without feeling it’s a scientific text book.

Make it for Mom - Rocket, Mulberry and Avocado Salad

Rocket is a cruciferous vegetable with a pungent and peppery (mustard-like) mouthfeel and a sharp, slightly bitter flavour. The acidity of the lemon juice and the sweetness from the berries and honey balance the bitterness, while the fat from the olive oil, cheese and nuts helps mask it.

ROCKET, MULBERRY AND AVOCADO SALAD (Supplied)

Rocket, Mulberry and Avocado Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Vinaigrette:

60m l (¼ cup) extra virgin olive oil

(¼ cup) extra virgin olive oil 30m l (2 tbsp) lemon juice

(2 tbsp) lemon juice 15m l (1 tbsp) honey

(1 tbsp) honey 30m l (2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh mint

(2 tbsp) finely chopped fresh mint ¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper or to taste

Salad:

4 cups fresh rocket

1 cup mulberries, blackberries or blueberries

1 avocado, sliced or diced

1½ cups sliced cucumber

½ cup (100g) crumbled feta cheese

½ cup chopped raw nuts (such as almonds, cashews, marula nuts or walnuts)

Method:

First make the vinaigrette. Whisk all the ingredients together in a small bowl until combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning as desired. Arrange all the salad ingredients on a serving platter, pour over the vinaigrette and gently toss.

Tip: You may substitute the nuts with seeds (hemp, sunflower or pumpkin) if preferred.

The Lucky Kitchen by Angie Batis Durrant

Angie Durrant and her cookbook, 'The Lucky Kitchen'. Picture: SUPPLIED (The Lucky Kitchen)

There’s an old adage that goes “a family that cooks together stays together”. And this soft cover cookbook reflects just that as it’s packed full of favourites with a wide selection of baking ideas.

Social media fans are sure to have stumbled on miss_luckypony aka Batis Durrant [Joburg based with over 51,000 Instagram followers], who loves nothing better than cooking with and for her family — famed muso husband Shane, the Desmond and the Tutus frontman, and their two children Nina and Rex. Packed full of ideas, loads of family favourites, a wide selection of baking ideas and plenty of cake ideas.

A wonderful gift for a mom who is happiest when her kitchen is full of people, or one who wants to get the young set interested in cooking and baking. And for lovers of the good sweet stuff, there’s lots of baking — especially for chocolate aficionados. A number of chocolate cake recipes so a real treat.

Make it for Mom - Wolves Original Red Velvet Cake

The Wolves Original Red Velvet Cake is the stuff of local legend, once so popular at Batis Durrant’s Joburg coffee shop that a photograph of it appeared on the New York Times homepage in 2010. Soft, fluffy and smothered in cream cheese icing, it is the kind of cake that makes an occasion feel properly celebrated. Bake it for your mom and she will understand immediately why people drove across the city for a slice.

Wolves Original Red Velvet Cake. Picture: LUCKY KITCHEN (Lucky Kitchen)

Wolves Original Red Velvet Cake

Makes 1 two-layer cake or 24 cupcakes

Ingredients:

The cake:

160g unsalted butter at room temperature, plus extra for greasing

300g (1½ cups) white sugar

2 eggs at room temperature

5m l (1 tsp) vanilla essence

(1 tsp) vanilla essence 350g (2½ cups) cake flour

30m l (2 tbsp) cocoa powder

(2 tbsp) cocoa powder 1 pinch (¼ tsp) salt

1 cup (250ml) buttermilk at room temperature

30m l (2 tbsp) red food colouring

(2 tbsp) red food colouring 5m l (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

(1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda 15ml (1 tbsp) white vinegar

Icing:

125g unsalted butter at room temperature

1 x 230g tub medium fat cream cheese at room temperature

450g (3 cups) sifted icing sugar

7ml (1½ tsp) vanilla essence

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160ºC. Prepare two standard sized (22/23cm) round cake tins by greasing the sides and adding a round of baking paper to the bottom of each. Combine the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Mix with an electric mixer until creamy, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well and scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl after each addition. Add the vanilla essence and mix again. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder and salt. Mix with a fork, then set aside. In a small bowl or jug, mix the buttermilk and red food colouring. Set aside. Add a third of the flour mixture to the butter/sugar mixture. Mix well. Add half the buttermilk/colourant mixture and mix again. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add another third of the flour mixture and mix well. Pour in the remaining buttermilk/colourant and mix once again. Tip in the last of the flour mixture and give it one final good mix. In a small bowl, combine the bicarbonate of soda and vinegar. Give it a very quick stir with a spoon then quickly pour it all over the cake batter. Mix this into the batter very gently, but thoroughly with a spatula. Divide the batter evenly between the cake tins and bake until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 35 minutes. Place the cakes on a cooling rack and allow to cool completely before icing.

If baking cupcakes, line a cupcake tray with liners and fill each one two-thirds full with batter. Bake cupcakes for 18 minutes.

To make the icing, combine the butter and the cream cheese and mix on medium speed until smooth. Add the icing sugar and mix again until thick and smooth. Add the vanilla essence and beat for 1 minute. Slice a very thin, even layer off the top of one of the cakes to level out the dome and place it on a serving plate or cake stand. Add a third of the icing to the middle and spread it out evenly. Place the second cake on top and use the rest of the icing to cover the top and side. If desired, turn the reserved thin layer of cake into a crumb and sprinkle it over the top.

30-Minute South African Air-Fryer Cookbook by Louisa Holst

30-Minute South African Air-Fryer Cookbook by Louisa Holst. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The air fryer remains one of the country’s best-selling appliances and author Louisa Holst is well-known for her excellent cookbooks on the subject. This one is the her third.

“If you are anything like me, you can’t imagine having a kitchen without an air fryer in it,” says Holst, and she’s never short of creative ideas. This one is a compilation of no-fuss meals, which come with a promise of being made in 30 minutes. The recipes are accessible, they don’t come with long lists of ingredients and the food looks mouthwateringly good.

A practical and thoughtful gift for the busy mom who loves home-cooked food but does not always have the time. Also a brilliant option for a newly independent young woman just starting out, for whom an air fryer is essentially a portable oven and this book is its manual.

Make it for Mom - Caramel Fruit Tart

The Caramel Fruit Tart is the pastry equivalent of a pavlova: simple to assemble, visually stunning and thoroughly indulgent. A sheet of puff pastry, baked crisp in the air fryer, is topped with swirls of caramel, whipped cream and fresh seasonal fruit. Finish with pistachios and edible flowers and it looks like something from a patisserie window. No one needs to know otherwise.

Caramel fruit tart. Picture: SUPPLIED (30-MINUTE SOUTH AFRICAN AIR-FRYER COOKBOOK)

Caramel Fruit Tart

Serves 6

Air fryer temperature: 170ºC

Ingredients:

1 x 250g sheet of readymade puff pastry

1 large egg, whisked

250m l (1 cup) cream

(1 cup) cream 1 x 360g tin caramel treat

250g strawberries, sliced

2 ripe plums or nectarines, pitted and sliced

100m l chopped pistachios or pecan nuts

chopped pistachios or pecan nuts Edible flowers to decorate

Method:

Preheat the air fryer to 170ºC. Cut the pastry to the same size as your air fryer basket and place onto a sheet of baking paper. Use a sharp knife to score a 2cm border around the edge of the pastry. Use a fork to prick small holes into the middle section of the pastry (within the border). Brush with egg then put the pastry into the air fryer and cook for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, turn the pastry over, remove the baking paper and discard. Bake for a further 10 minutes or until crisp and golden. Remove from the air fryer and set aside to cool. Just before serving, whip the cream until stiff. Stir a large spoonful of cream into the caramel. Spoon dollops of the caramel and whipped cream onto the pastry and swirl together with a spoon. Top with the sliced fruit, sprinkle with nuts and decorate with edible flowers. Serve immediately.

• Adapted from an article first published in Sunday Times Lifestyle.

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