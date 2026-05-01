The Pot Luck Club puts on its Sunday best

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The Pot Luck Club returns with its signature 10-course brunch and unlimited bubbly this winter.

There are brunches, and then there is The Pot Luck Club Sunday brunch. The kind that stretches into the afternoon, where one course rolls into the next, the table slowly fills as the levels of conversation rise, and time is kept not by hours but by the pouring of bubbles.

Returning on May 10 2026 and running through to the end of October, the winter experience sees executive chef Jason Kosmas again take on what arguably remains one of the city’s best-kept secrets, with a 10-course menu that leans into the bold, punchy flavour profile the Woodstock kitchen is known for. It also includes unlimited bubbly and a rather smashing Bloody Mary Station.

Unlimited bubbly and a Bloody Mary station set the tone for a relaxed, social Sunday. (Supplied)

It begins with smoked oysters and a passion fruit nuớ́c chấm — bright, a little spicy, sharp and immediately recognisable of The Pot Luck Club. A prawn taco follows, then brioche with quail egg, porcini hollandaise and mushroom duxelles — a dish that pairs fantastically well with the aforementioned bubbles.

Venison tartare with raisin and hazelnut XO comes next, before the kitchen’s take on an Arnold Bennett arrives — a baked smoked haddock omelette that continues to hold its legendary status as a staple on the annual brunch menu.

A carrot risotto with pistachio pesto sees the menu move into lunch territory, before a roast duck with foie gras shifts things into utter indulgence. It’s big, bold, unrestrained cooking, but that’s what Sundays in winter are for, and it’s where Kosmas is at his best.

Expect a progression from light, bright starters to indulgent main courses. (Supplied)

For dessert, the Tropica — sticky rice pudding with tropical fruit — is served alongside a rum canalé with passion fruit ganache, followed by a selection of sweets that carry the meal through its final stretch.

Live jazz fills the room throughout, mirroring the unhurried pace and convivial spirit of the afternoon and its diners.

“The brunch is about long, relaxed Sundays,” says Kosmas. “Guests settle in, enjoy the pace, the flavours, the music, and the atmosphere; it’s lively, social, and entirely memorable.”

The Tropica, served alongside a rum canalé with passion fruit ganache and a selection of sweets. (Supplied)

As winter settles over Cape Town, there are few better ways to spend a Sunday than six floors up in Woodstock — the city spread out below, the table in constant motion as the menu is cycled through, and glasses are refilled. An afternoon unfolding in utter indulgence.

The Pot Luck Club Sunday Brunch runs from May 10 to the end of October 2026 at R1,390 per person. Dishes subject to change according to seasonal availability.

thepotluckclub.co.za