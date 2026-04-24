An evening of exclusivity, belonging, and mastery inside the Johnnie Walker Blue Society at Mable

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An invite-only Blue Society dinner by Johnnie Walker Blue Label brought Johannesburg’s culinary and cultural elite together at Marble Restaurant in Rosebank last Friday.

The evening demonstrated the careful expression of craftsmanship, connection and considered indulgence.

Indulgence in its simplest form. (Johnnie Walker)

At the centre of the experience was acclaimed chef David Higgs, whose fire-led, contemporary South African cuisine set the tone for the night.

Known for his intuitive approach to flavour and storytelling through food, Higgs curated a menu that mirrored the ethos of Blue Label itself; layered, refined, and deeply intentional.

The guest list reflected the same level of intention. Notable cultural tastemakers and persons of influence, including Tshepi Vundla, Khanya Mkangisa, Siphosethu Nkosi, Damian de Canha and Boitumelo Nxumalo were among those attending, reflecting the alignment with voices shaping contemporary luxury culture both online and offline.

Fashion designer David Tlale. (Johnnie Walker)

But beyond the precision of the menu and the prestige of the setting, the evening revealed something more profound about the evolving nature of luxury.

This was not about spectacle for spectacle’s sake, it was about intimacy, shared moments and about the quiet power of being in the right room, at the right table, with the right people.

Speaking to this shift, Mpimy Mashimbye, culture marketing manager for Premium Core at Diageo South, West & Central Africa, says the brand is building a community around Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

“Luxury on its own is everywhere, but what gives it depth, is meaning. At a certain level of success, people aren’t only looking for experiences, they’re also looking for connection, for belonging and for something that resonates beyond the moment,” says Mashimbye.

TV presenter and actress Zandi Nhlapo. (Johnnie Walker)

His words echoed throughout the evening, evident in the way guests engaged with the food, whisky, but more importantly, with each other.

Conversations flowed as effortlessly as the pours, creating a sense of belonging that felt both rare and deliberate.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Dinner is designed as one of the manifestations of the Blue Society, an invite-only community that brings together voices across culinary, design and culture to spark dialogue and celebrate mastery in its many forms.

Reality TV star Bokang ‘BeeKay’ Chephetsa. (Johnnie Walker)

It aims to explore and be driven by the interests of the community.

As part of this evolving ecosystem, Blue Society emerges as an exclusive club, offering its members distinguished access to luxury partnerships across the brand extending the experience beyond a single evening and into a continued journey of access and connection.

In a world where luxury is often overexposed and underdefined, this evening served as a reminder that true luxury isn’t just seen or tasted, but it’s felt.

This article was sponsored by Johnnie Walker.