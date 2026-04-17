Welcome to the Blue Society

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Luxury is increasingly defined by depth, connection and experience. It is this philosophy that brought together a curated group of cultural voices, creatives and whisky enthusiasts for Blue Society, an intimate Johnnie Walker Blue Label gathering celebrating “The Power of Blue” in Joburg.

Designed as more than a whisky tasting, Blue Society represents a modern expression of luxury: a space where remarkable whisky, exceptional dining and thoughtful conversation converge. Guests were invited to explore what the brand calls the “Depth of Blue” — an immersive journey into the layered character of one of the world’s most iconic Scotch whiskies.

At the heart of the evening was Johnnie Walker Blue Label itself, crafted from some of Scotland’s rarest casks and celebrated for its remarkable balance of honeyed sweetness, dried fruit, gentle smoke and extraordinary complexity.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami and the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The experience also considered how Blue Label continues to evolve through special releases that highlight new dimensions of flavour and design.

Among these is Blue Label Elusive Umami, a limited expression that leans into whisky’s most intriguing flavour territory — the savoury richness known as umami. Layered, complex and deeply satisfying, the expression reveals a more mysterious side of the Blue Label blend that resonates particularly with serious whisky enthusiasts.

Guests were also introduced to the striking Blue Label Ice Chalet edition, a design inspired by alpine luxury and winter elegance. The release reflects the brand’s continued exploration of craftsmanship and storytelling, pairing distinctive design with the timeless depth of the Blue Label liquid.

Guests were introduced to the 'Depth of Blue' concept. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

The evening attracted a distinguished guest list spanning culture, fashion, media and business, including singer Shekhinah, media personality Jonathan Boynton-Lee, model and creative Bryoni Govender, author and celebrity chef Mmule Setati, and cultural voice Yaya Mavundla.

Influential figures from the luxury and lifestyle sectors were also present, including Stephane Cohen of Club Louis, Cindy Wisser of luxury-goods purveyor Luxottica, and Pinky Ndlumbini of BMW, alongside respected whisky connoisseurs Michael Mihali, Shaun Govender and Segan Haripersad.

The evening paired whisky with a curated dining experience. (Supplied)

As Blue Society continues to evolve, it aims to cultivate a community of individuals who appreciate not only exceptional whisky but also the conversations, rituals, and shared experiences that surround it. Through gatherings like this, Johnnie Walker Blue Label reinforces its place not simply as a luxury whisky but also as a catalyst for connection, culture, and discovery.

From the April issue of Wanted, 2026