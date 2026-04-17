Mertia invites guests on a culinary pilgrimage of Istanbul

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Mertia has, since the very beginning, understood that the guest experience matters as much as the food — an ethos they’re now extending beyond not only their restaurant but also the country, as they set out to host a week of culinary indulgence in Istanbul.

Since Marais Kirsten-Uys and executive chef Matt van den Berg opened on Stellenbosch’s Bird Street in 2023, the restaurant has moved fast — three Eat Out stars in its second year, the Eat Out Service Excellence Award two years running, and a reputation that is rapidly outgrowing its address. Now, it’s going further.

Mertia co-founders Marais Kirsten-Uys and chef Matt van den Berg. (Supplied)

This year, Mertia takes the first step beyond its own borders with “Saffron & Smoke” — a seven-day culinary journey to Istanbul, running from June 14 to 21. It is intimate, all-inclusive, and built on the kind of personal relationships that turn a trip abroad into something closer to a pilgrimage.

A highlight, no doubt, is a culinary collaboration between Mertia’s Van den Berg and Batuhan Göçmez, head chef at the Beymen restaurant in Istanbul — a Silwood School of Cookery alumnus and former Test Kitchen chef who brings both local knowledge and a shared culinary language to the table.

It’s an unexpected but rather exciting pairing: two chefs shaped by South African fine dining, both forging their own paths, now meeting on Turkish ground.

Beymen Restaurant interior. Picture: TRIP ADVISOR (Trip Advisor)

“Our long-standing relationships in Istanbul allow us to provide experiences that go far beyond typical tourist offerings,” says Kirsten-Uys.

That relationship includes local hospitality partner Sina Baltutan — who was part of the team that opened Mertia — whose access to the city’s more private corners has shaped an itinerary that reads less like a tour and more like a well-connected friend showing you around.

The days are structured around food in its broadest sense. There are daily masterclasses, visits to the Grand Bazaar and the Spice Bazaar, access to Michelin-starred Turkish restaurants, and the kind of street food experiences that only happen when you know where to look — kebabs will surely feature prominently.

Cultural and culinary experiences include visits to Hagia Sofia and the Basilica Cistern, a day trip across to the Anatolian side, a traditional hamam, and a manti-making masterclass — tiny handmade dumplings which are a staple of Turkish cuisine.

A dish at Mertia Restaurant. (Supplied)

A dedicated tour photographer will travel with the group throughout, which means the memories are handled, and attention can remain where it belongs — on the food, the wine, and the spectacular city as it unfolds around you.

Pricing is set at R115,000 per person sharing, with single occupancy available at R125,000 subject to availability. A nonrefundable deposit of R50,000 per person secures a place, with the balance due 45 days before departure.

The group is capped at 12 guests. All meals are included with wine pairings, as is sommelier-hosted wine tasting, Turkish coffee and tea ceremonies, luxury accommodation, and all ground transportation and entrance fees. International flights, visas and travel insurance sit outside the package.

A food cart in İstanbul, Türkiye. Picture: IBRAHIM GUETAR/UNSPLASH (Ibrahim Guetar/Unsplash)

“Saffron & Smoke” marks Mertia’s first venture of this kind. A city of depth, of smoke and spice, of ancient markets alongside contemporary kitchens, and the warmth and attention to detail of a rather brilliant yet surprisingly young Stellenbosch restaurant doing rather grand things. Istanbul, it’s fair to say, is in good hands.

For bookings and inquiries, email istanbul@mertia.co.za

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