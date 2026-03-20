A bakery with lion’s heart

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Lion’s Bread began with a simple question: what would bread look like if it were made properly? Founded by Jack Green and Mia Penn, the artisanal bakery started in a Bo-Kaap garage in Cape Town with a stripped-back philosophy of flour, water, salt, wild fermentation, and time — and obviously, no additives, no shortcuts, just slow bread made with thoughtfully sourced South African grains.

The result is bread with substance: loaves that prioritise nourishment, flavour and digestibility over visual perfection (though they look pretty wonderful to me) and that take bread’s role as a daily staple across economic classes seriously. Lion’s Bread is as concerned with access and waste as it is with craft, weaving those values into pricing, sourcing and scale.

The bakery’s identity is defined by a commitment to slow, considered production. (Courtesy of House & Leisure)

From the calm Rose Street café to the more food-forward Bree Street spot and their Clare Street space, the bakery’s ethos is consistent: transparency, care and connection. Here, ferments, grains and seasonal produce sit naturally alongside bread and pastries, reflecting a broader view of nourishment rooted in ecology and everyday eating.

Lion’s Bread operates from multiple spaces across Cape Town. (Courtesy of House & Leisure)

At its heart, Lion’s Bread is about relationships, between bakers and farmers, place and process, effort and reward. It is a quiet reminder that good things still take time.

lionsbread.co.za

From the March issue of Wanted, 2026