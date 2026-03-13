Coffee, but make it fun: 3 mocktail recipes to try

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mornings don’t have to start with the usual cup of coffee and a yawn. These three coffee mocktails take familiar flavours and turn them into something playful, indulgent, and just a little unexpected.

AFFOGATO

A classic with a playful twist: espresso poured over vanilla ice cream and finished with a chocolate or nut topping creates the perfect balance of warmth and indulgence.

Indulgent vanilla ice cream topped with rich espresso and your choice of decadent chocolate, hazelnut, or caramel finish. (Supplied by Nespresso)

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

40ml Nespresso (Choose between Cioccolatino/Caramello/Vaniglia)

5g Nestlé dessert topping (your preferred choice between Peppermint Crisp/Hazelnut/Bar-One)

Method

Add 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream into a serving cup. Extract a 40ml Espresso directly over the ice cream, using the chosen coffee flavour. Drizzle your chosen flavour topping.

ICED PISTACHIO VANILLA LATTE

Nutty and aromatic, this latte is layered with cold milk foam and finished with crushed pistachios for a little texture and visual charm, because why not?

Velvety pistachio vanilla coffee layered with cold milk foam and a nutty garnish for a luxurious treat. (Supplied by Nespresso)

Ingredients

Ice

80 ml pistachio vanilla coffee

120ml cold milk foam

5g pistachio paste

3g crushed pistachio garnish

Method

1. Smear the inner cup with pistachio paste.

2. Add ice to cup.

3. Cold froth the milk and pour over ice.

4. Extract 80ml of pistachio vanilla coffee.

5. Garnish with crushed pistachios.

SWEET ACTIVE DELIGHT

For something bright and invigorating, the honey-and-lemon Active+ coffee pairs gentle sweetness with zesty freshness for an energising lift to start the day.

A revitalising mix of Active+ coffee, honey sweetness, and zesty lemon for a refreshing twist. (Supplied by Nespresso)

Ingredients

Ice

80ml Active+ coffee

15g honey

120ml cold milk foam

3g lemon zest garnish

Method

1. Fill ice into cup.

2. Add honey.

3. Froth the milk as cold foam and pour over ice.

4. Extract 80ml of Active+ coffee.

5. Lightly dust lemon zest over foam and drizzle a small amount of honey.

