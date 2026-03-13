Coffee, but make it fun: 3 mocktail recipes to try

Mornings don’t have to start with the usual cup of coffee and a yawn. These three coffee mocktails take familiar flavours and turn them into something playful, indulgent, and just a little unexpected.
AFFOGATO
A classic with a playful twist: espresso poured over vanilla ice cream and finished with a chocolate or nut topping creates the perfect balance of warmth and indulgence.
Ingredients
- 1 scoop vanilla ice cream
- 40ml Nespresso (Choose between Cioccolatino/Caramello/Vaniglia)
- 5g Nestlé dessert topping (your preferred choice between Peppermint Crisp/Hazelnut/Bar-One)
Method
- Add 1 scoop of vanilla ice cream into a serving cup.
- Extract a 40ml Espresso directly over the ice cream, using the chosen coffee flavour.
- Drizzle your chosen flavour topping.
ICED PISTACHIO VANILLA LATTE
Nutty and aromatic, this latte is layered with cold milk foam and finished with crushed pistachios for a little texture and visual charm, because why not?
Ingredients
- Ice
- 80 ml pistachio vanilla coffee
- 120ml cold milk foam
- 5g pistachio paste
- 3g crushed pistachio garnish
Method
1. Smear the inner cup with pistachio paste.
2. Add ice to cup.
3. Cold froth the milk and pour over ice.
4. Extract 80ml of pistachio vanilla coffee.
5. Garnish with crushed pistachios.
SWEET ACTIVE DELIGHT
For something bright and invigorating, the honey-and-lemon Active+ coffee pairs gentle sweetness with zesty freshness for an energising lift to start the day.
Ingredients
- Ice
- 80ml Active+ coffee
- 15g honey
- 120ml cold milk foam
- 3g lemon zest garnish
Method
1. Fill ice into cup.
2. Add honey.
3. Froth the milk as cold foam and pour over ice.
4. Extract 80ml of Active+ coffee.
5. Lightly dust lemon zest over foam and drizzle a small amount of honey.
This article was first published in TimesLive.