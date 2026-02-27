A night of recognition at the 2026 Luxe Restaurant Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On February 23, the 2026 Luxe Restaurant Awards brought much of the country’s culinary community together at Mira Sandton. The evening had the easy warmth of an industry gathering rather than a formal ceremony, with chefs, restaurateurs and long-time collaborators pausing, briefly, to take stock of how far South African dining has come.

One of the most resonant moments was the announcement of Chef of the Year: Carla Schulze of Salon. Schulze has built her reputation on focused, precise cooking that favours depth over display, and the award felt like a natural acknowledgement of her steady influence. Salon also received a Luxe Three Star Award, affirming its place among the country’s most consistent fine dining destinations.

Callan Austin of Dusk received the Culinary Innovation Award. (Supplied)

In Stellenbosch, Callan Austin of Dusk was recognised with the Culinary Innovation Award. Austin’s approach has always been quietly forward thinking, grounded in technique but open to reinterpretation. Dusk’s Luxe Three Star Award underscored the strength of his team and the restaurant’s growing stature in the Winelands.

From left: Ocaso was named Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year, while Salon’s Carla Schulze received the 2026 Chef of the Year award. (Supplied)

Johannesburg featured strongly. Ocaso was named Lifestyle Restaurant of the Year, reflecting the restaurant’s growing imprint on the city’s dining culture. The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg, part of the Luke Dale Roberts portfolio, was awarded Hotel Restaurant of the Year at The Peech Hotel. Under the broader vision of chef and founder Dale Roberts, and the day-to-day leadership of executive group chef Jason Kosmas, both The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg and The Pot Luck Club Cape Town received Luxe Two Star Awards. The Test Kitchen Fledgelings was honoured with a Luxe One Star Award, continuing Roberts’ long-standing commitment to mentoring new culinary talent.

From left: Pot Luck Club executive group chef Jason Kosmas and Pot Luck Club Johannesburg chef Ebie du Toit. (Supplied)

In Constantia, Chefs Warehouse Beau Constantia marked its 10th anniversary with a Luxe Three Star Award. Chef patron Ivor Jones has guided the restaurant through a decade of service, maintaining a balance between refined technique and the dramatic hillside setting that has become part of its identity.

Chef owners Neil Swart and Anouchka Horn of The Belly Restaurant Group (Supplied)

On Harrington Street in District Six, chef owners Neil Swart and Anouchka Horn of The Belly Restaurant Group were also recognised. Belly of the Beast received a Luxe Two Star Award, while sister restaurant Galjoen was awarded a Luxe One Star Award. Their work continues to focus on South African ingredients and storytelling, building a loyal following that extends well beyond Cape Town.

Many of the evening’s winners are represented by Manley Communications Atelier, founded by Ian and Lise Manley in 2000, whose portfolio spans a significant cross-section of the country’s leading restaurants. Still, beyond affiliations and accolades, what stood out was the breadth of voices shaping the scene. The 2026 Luxe Restaurant Awards offered a considered portrait of chefs and founders who, in different ways, are defining what contemporary South African dining looks and tastes like.