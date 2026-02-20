Michael Fridjhon: Adventure awaits when engaging with a mature vintage partner

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

My working year involves sampling hundreds of wines every week, mostly blind. I never really engage with them as mature and fully formed: it’s not practical because whenever that might be — say 10 years from now — none will be commercially available. So I taste blind, analytically, separating emotion (as far as possible) from the intrinsics of what is in the glass.

This mindset prevails for most of the year. Of course, after a long day of sampling young reds, I sometimes open something a little older than the current vintages that have been on my mind (and palate) and relax into what the bottle has to offer. But it’s not easy to separate the indulgent experience from the critical aesthetic: there are no firewalls in the brain.

I don’t think this is unique to wine — or even to other professions involving the senses. Chefs on holiday probably think differently about whatever they are served than other diners in the same restaurant. Book editors must battle to read junk fiction for what it is. A shirtmaker gifted something to wear at the beach might find it difficult to ignore the overcast inside seams of an inexpensive casual shirt.

Come the summer break however, the rigorous analysis of wine begins to give way to a more detached frame of mind: so what if the rosé is a little orange at the edges, if the white wine is a little too tart, if the tannins of the braai red are as coarse as the language in the Springbok locker room. This process takes a while, and though initially it makes it easier to drink dull wine with impunity, it’s not long before it leads me to engaging with older wines, some of whose charms can be compromised by the elapse of time: in short, opening a bottle becomes an adventure.

So within a week or two into the December break, I had excavated well past the Jurassic era of my cellar and I was deep into the Devonian. In vinous terms this means red wines going back to the mid-1950s, white wines from the 1970s and Champagne up to 50 years old. Many were wonderful, a few were sad reminders that there are limits to deferred gratification, and some were simply shot. Overall, however, it was an uplifting and liberating engagement with the craft of fine wine.

By an unlikely coincidence, also during the holiday season, I read a Substack article by Anthony Rose, a UK-based wine commentator. He was writing about rediscovering the pleasures of aged red wines — in his case Bordeaux. I have no idea what he consumes daily, but it occurred to me that he too might spend much of his time focused on very young, very fresh wine. If this is correct, and if our experience as wine writers/critics is true for most of us (because most wine is sold “as new”), we are collaborators in the very short-sighted strategy of replacing the aesthetic of aged complexity with the comfort and convenience of the showroom model.

Wine culture worldwide is under threat as a result. Restaurateurs tell me that most of their clients want current vintages. Many of them describe the taste of older, less primary, wines as “weird”, “strange” or “smelly”. The more complex and layered notes of mature reds, the so-called whiffs of mushroom and forest floor, are not perceived as desirable.

But it is the ability of fine wine to transform (in a positive way) in the bottle that distinguishes it from all other beverages. This single attribute is what has imbued it with a quality and presence that is at once mysterious, intriguing and (in moderation) uplifting. It is not to be found in products whose primary purpose is to alter human perception or add flavour, minerals and vitamins to the basic need for hydration.

The sometimes difficult conversation with older wine serves to remind us that the greatest bottles represent the nexus of beneficent nature and human achievement.

