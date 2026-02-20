Bouchard Finlayson uncorks a temporary space

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bouchard Finlayson's pop up in Hermanus offers three options drawn from its two principal ranges, the Legacy Collection and the Alchemy Collection.

Award-winning winery Bouchard Finlayson has opened a pop-up tasting space in central Hermanus as its Hemel-en-Aarde Valley estate closes for redevelopment.

The estate, widely associated with cool-climate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, confirmed its valley property will undergo a significant transformation. Over that period wine tastings and retail sales will operate from the POP UP by Bouchard Finlayson, on the ground floor of the Harbour Square Hotel on Harbour Road.

“While our doors in the valley temporarily close, we wanted to ensure guests could continue to experience the character, craft and care that define us,” says Roelf du Plooy, general manager of Bouchard Finlayson. “The POP UP allows us to stay connected to our community and to welcome new visitors into the journey ahead.”

Bouchard Finlayson's Hermanus pop-up will operate for the foreseeable future. (Supplied)

The Hermanus venue continues the estate’s structured tasting format, offering three options drawn from its two principal ranges, the Legacy Collection and the Alchemy Collection. The Legacy Experience features Tête de Cuvée Pinot Noir, Galpin Peak Pinot Noir and Missionvale Chardonnay, while the Alchemy Discovery focuses on lighter and more experimental styles such as Sans Barrique Chardonnay, Walker Bay Sauvignon Blanc and Blanc de Mer.

A third tasting combines selections from both ranges, including Galpin Peak, Hannibal and Kaaimansgat Chardonnay. Wines are available as tasting pours, by the glass and by the bottle, with pricing tiered accordingly.

Alongside the wine programme, the pop-up introduces an expanded food offering centred on regional producers. Larger platters combine charcuterie from Richard Bosman with cheeses from Overberg makers including Anysbos, Stonehouse and Klein River. Those are served with locally sourced accompaniments such as Mardouw olives, Oskar’s bread and cheese straws, hummus and seasonal fruit.

A dedicated cheeseboard focuses exclusively on dairy producers from the region, while smaller snacks including crisps, olives and traditional biltong are available as informal additions to tastings.

Alongside the wine programme, Bouchard Finlayson's pop-up introduces an expanded food offering centred on regional producers. (Supplied)

The interior includes a large-scale illustrated wall installation by mixed-media artist Chris Slabber, referencing the textures and landscape of Hemel-en-Aarde and reinforcing the connection to the estate’s original setting.

“Care shapes everything we do: how we honour the land, how we innovate with purpose, how we welcome with heart,” says du Plooy.

The Hermanus pop-up trades daily from 10am to 7pm and will operate for the foreseeable future while redevelopment continues at the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley estate.

bouchardfinlayson.co.za