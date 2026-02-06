Why South Africans are going for sustainable fish this summer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From braai favourites to fancy fine dining, a look at sustainable substitutes.

Nothing says summer quite like spending long hours at the pool, sipping sundowners and stuffing yourself with mouthwatering seafood.

While South Africa is a top destination for the latter, the consumption of seafood has reached a worrying 325,000 tonnes a year. The Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (WWF-SASSI) found a promising shift that encourages sustainability when it comes to purchases, a shift many are battling to understand.

“You don’t need a marine biology degree to protect our ocean,” said Kirtanya Maharaj, WWF-SASSI outreach and awareness manager, encouraging consious consumers to use the WWF-SASSI seafood conscious guide when shopping. This includes colour-coded categories that distinguish between healthy, well-managed populations and overfished species that should be avoided entirely.

Don’t want to shop on the red list? Here’s an easy guide to keep your meals delicious and ocean-friendly:

Lobster

Skip: West Coast rock lobster

Swap: East Coast spiny lobster (hand-caught)

Linefish

Skip: Galjoen, garrick, geelbek

Swap: Line-caught snoek, yellowtail or carpenter

Braai Favourites

Skip: Squaretail kob

Swap: Shallow water Cape hake (MSC certified), line-caught queen mackerel or catface rockcod

CALAMARI

Skip: Argentine shortfin squid

Swap: Cape Hope squid (chokka) caught by hand jig

Tuna for special occasions

Skip: Bluefin or bigeye tuna

Swap: Pole and line-caught albacore (MSC certified), or yellowfin tuna from South Africa

“These swaps aren’t sacrifices,” said Maharaj. “Green-listed seafood is more readily available, affordable and every bit as flavourful. Our research shows taste and price remain the top priorities for shoppers and sustainable choices deliver on both.”

Choosing ocean-friendly seafood doesn’t only shape what ends up on the braai today, it helps conserve critical species and preserve the traditions that make us uniquely South African.

Three questions to ask before you buy

Not sure what to ask at the seafood counter? These three questions give you everything you need to match your purchase against the WWF-SASSI seafood guide

What species is this? Where was it caught or farmed? How was it caught or farmed?

“Once people understand their options, 58% make the switch and stay with it,” Maharaj said. “Small decisions by thousands of shoppers add up to real impact.”

This article was first published in TimesLive.