The Cape Wine Barrel Auction returns: rare wines, real impact

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

For serious collectors and wine lovers alike, the Cape Wine Barrel Auction has become one of the most compelling dates on South Africa’s wine calendar. Part of the broader Cape Wine Auction, it offers a rare chance to acquire wines that simply don’t exist anywhere else, from one-off barrels and singular blends to deeply personal releases, all while contributing to a cause that extends far beyond the cellar.

This year’s barrel auction takes place on Saturday, February 7 at 10am, hosted at Nederburg Wine Estate, and once again the line-up reflects the depth and diversity of contemporary South African winemaking. From historic estates to small, specialist producers, the lots on offer feel less like a catalogue and more like a snapshot of where the industry is right now: confident, experimental and increasingly self-assured.

As host of the 2026 Cape Wine Auction, Nederburg arrives with considerable weight behind it. With an uninterrupted 235-year winemaking history, the estate’s contribution comes from its highest tier, Private Bin Two Centuries. The small-batch wine was matured for 29 months in 100% new French oak, resulting in a tightly controlled, long-haul expression that speaks to both heritage and restraint.

Since 2014, the Cape Wine Auction has raised more than R135 million for education initiatives across the Cape winelands. (Supplied)

Elsewhere, familiar names arrive with wines that have earned their reputations through consistency rather than spectacle. Spier’s Creative Block 5 2022, a Bordeaux-style blend built from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, represents the estate’s most decorated range.

Fresh from being named South African Wine Producer of the Year 2024 by the International Wine & Spirits Competition, Cederberg Wines contributes its Cederberg Shiraz 2018, a wine shaped by altitude, restraint and time.

Chardonnay, too, is well represented. De Wetshof, long regarded as South Africa’s pioneering House of Chardonnay, offers the Chardonnay Block 17 2024, a barrel that forms part of the country’s modern Chardonnay narrative. From the cool maritime influence of the Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Newton Johnson Family Vineyards’ Chardonnay 2024 brings a naturally fermented, oak-matured expression that remains firmly rooted in place. Glen Carlou’s Quartz Stone Chardonnay 2024, sourced from quartz-rich soils, leans into precision and mineral clarity, with cellarmaster Johnnie Calitz estimating an ageing potential of 12 to 15 years.

Pinotage and Pinot Noir feature prominently with Rijk’s Wine Estate Auction Reserve Pinotage 2019, drawn from the estate’s oldest Pinotage blocks and crafted from a single, standout barrel. Ashbourne, the small Pinotage-focused estate founded by Anthony Hamilton Russell, contributes its Pinotage 2023, continuing its quiet, site-driven approach to the variety.

Spier’s Creative Block 5 2022, a Bordeaux-style blend built from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Malbec, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. (Supplied)

One of the more personal offerings comes from Creation Wines. Emma’s Pinot Noir 2023 — Daddy’s Girl, made by cellarmaster JC Martin in collaboration with his daughter, reflects both site and sentiment. The estate, based on the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge, was named World’s Best Vineyards Continent Winner (Africa) and placed third globally in 2024, lending additional weight to an already intimate release.

For collectors with an eye on longevity, De Grendel’s Sir David Graaff 2017 First Baronet of Cape Town, a blend of Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot matured for 22 months in new French oak, offers both structure and ageing potential. And for those drawn to Stellenbosch icons, Warwick Estate’s Blue Lady Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 arrives with deep historical resonance, first made in 1984 by Norma Ratcliffe, one of South Africa’s pioneering female winemakers.

Sparkling wine is not overlooked with Domaine Des Dieux’ Rosé Cap Classique 2016, a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay.

Cape Wine Auction chairperson Paul Clüver (Supplied)

“We are delighted with the wines on offer this year,” says Cape Wine Auction chairperson Paul Clüver. “Bidding is going to be a hotly contested affair as wine lovers challenge each other for a rare opportunity to own a masterpiece of South African winemaking. However, the biggest winners on the day will be the trusts that benefit from all the monies raised.”

Since its inception in 2014, the Cape Wine Auction has raised more than R135 million for education initiatives across the Cape winelands, establishing itself as one of the most significant wine charity auctions in the country, and increasingly, on the international stage.

A range of ticket options are available, from the Morning Barrel Auction experience at R3150 per person to The Celebration ticket at R650.

thecapewineauction.com