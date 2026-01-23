Kloof Street named one of the world’s coolest streets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Town has landed yet another global accolade, this time making it onto Time Out’s list of the 31 coolest streets in the world for 2025.

The city’s vibrant Kloof Street earned the 22nd spot on the list which was compiled from nominations by Time Out’s international network of local editors and experts.

They were asked to identify the street that best captures the spirit of their city after which the global travel team narrowed the contenders down.

Time Out Cape Town city editor Selene Brophy said the choice was obvious.

“Framed by Table Mountain, Kloof Street is where the city bowl meets the creative vibe of the Mother City. Stretching from the upper edge of Cape Town towards the neighbourhood of Tamboerskloof, it’s a lively strip that captures the CBD’s unexpected urban charm,” she said.

Brophy described the strip as a perfectly balanced blend of old and new.

Kloof Street House interior (Gibson Photo)

“Essentially, Kloof Street feels like Long Street’s more refined sibling, as it pulses with new pop-ups and old-world character. Think Victorian façades with its broekie-lace balconies, concept stores, cocktail dens, boundary-pushing restaurants and just the right amount of after-dark mischief,” she said.

Time Out’s global team echoed the praise, calling Kloof Street an “equal parts heritage and hipster” showcase of Cape Town’s best qualities.

“Its Victorian façades and broekie-lace balconies now house boundary-pushing restaurants, concept stores and cocktail dens … packed with new pop-ups, old-world character and just a hint of mischief after dark,” the magazine said.

Time Out highlighted Kloof Konbini as the top pick for food on the strip, describing it as a Japanese-inspired convenience store that brings “Tokyo street food flair” to Cape Town’s grab-and-go culture.

Other culinary standouts included:

Blondie, offering Mediterranean-style plates in a breezy, open-fronted space ideal for summer nights.

Vadivelu, known for bold flavours from Southern India.

Kloof Street House, celebrated as “the reigning queen of dinner drama” with its fairy lights, velvet lounges and decadent dishes inside a Victorian manor.

For drinks, the magazine recommended an eclectic mix of cocktail spots and nightlife favourites including Rick’s Café, Van Hunks, Asoka and One Park.

While Kloof Street flew the flag for South Africa, the top global honour went to Rua do Senado in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which was named the coolest street in the world for 2025.

Orange Street in Osaka, Japan, and Rua do Bonjardim in Porto, Portugal, took second and third place respectively.

Other notable mentions include Blackstock Road in London at number 23 and Northdown Road in Margate at number 31.

This article was first published in TimesLive.