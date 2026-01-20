New chef fires up The Westcliff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rudi Liebenberg joined The Westcliff in August 2025 after working in Ireland and the Caribbean.

Come for the views. Stay for the food. That’s my advice, now that Rudi Liebenberg has swapped a Caribbean island resort for the role of executive chef at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff. Or, you know, just The Westcliff to locals.

Liebenberg is no stranger to South African kitchens, and in his decades behind the pass, he’s kept guests well fed everywhere from The Saxon to Cape Town’s Mount Nelson Hotel. His most recent stint abroad saw him cooking in Ireland and the Caribbean, but when the phone rang with an opportunity at The Westcliff, Liebenberg — who is originally from Johannesburg — couldn’t resist.

“Returning to Johannesburg feels like coming full circle,” says Liebenberg. “I’m excited to work with the incredible produce and flavours of this region and to create memorable dining experiences that celebrate South African cuisine while incorporating global influences.”

Diners at Flames enjoy elevated views that include the Johannesburg Zoo below. (Supplied)

Liebenberg unrolled his knives at the hotel in August 2025 and has slowly set about evolving the culinary offering, starting with the hotel’s signature restaurant, Flames. It’s a nod to the style of cooking that takes centre stage, but before you even glance at the menu, you’ll be enchanted by the views. Because it’s no stretch to suggest that Flames might just have the best location in the city. When the sun (finally) comes out, and you have a table booked on an impossibly balmy Johannesburg evening, there’s just about nowhere else you’d rather have dinner. And this is coming from a dyed-in-the-wool Capetonian.

Once you’ve soaked up the sweeping vistas over Forest Town, Saxonwold and Rosebank — keep an eye out for elephants in their enclosure at the Johannesburg Zoo down below — turn to the food, where Liebenberg is making his mark on a menu defined by flame.

Liebenberg is evolving the Flames menu with a stronger emphasis on cooking with fire. (Supplied)

“I love fire cooking,” he says. “I like the flavours that come from fire, from ash, so as we redo the menu, we’ll bring more emphasis on cooking with fire, in all its forms, and not so much emphasis on a specific oven.”

And while many chefs wouldn’t look much beyond throwing a few steaks on a charcoal grill, Liebenberg’s decades of experience in high-end kitchens mean he’ll bring a healthy dose of nuance to the concept.

“It’s about subtlety,” says Liebenberg. “Within that idea of cooking with fire, there are small hints you can bring in. And I want to elevate the experience across the menu, with fish, meat and vegetarian dishes.”

Because while the slabs of wagyu are justifiably popular with diners, Liebenberg is determined to broaden the offering, in step with a growing appetite — whether it’s for reasons of health, sustainability or climate — for meat-free plates.

While wagyu steaks remain popular, the menu is being broadened beyond meat-forward plates. (Supplied)

“Right now, the menu is about the grill, it’s about the Josper, and it’s very meat-forward. We’ll retain a lot of that, but I want to bring in other elements as well. We’re finding a lot more guests asking for vegetarian and vegan dishes, and it can’t be an afterthought. So, we’re working on ideas for those plates, and we have to give them some real attention.”

While Flames is a charmer in the evening, in the afternoon you’ll want to look no further than the afternoon tea offering upstairs at View.

Liebenberg spent years at Cape Town’s storied Mount Nelson Hotel, a property as famous for its pink façade as its afternoon tea, but at The Westcliff, he is able to tap into the considerable skills of pastry chef Nathan Jacobs. While afternoon tea is available daily, you might want to mark your calendars now for springtime. That’s when the Jacaranda Tea will reboot, after a successful debut in 2025.

Pastry Chef Nathan Jacobs designed the tea to balance traditional elements with contemporary flair. (Supplied)

Drawing inspiration from the profusion of purple on the streets below, Jacobs has crafted a menu that respectfully honours the traditional teatime concept while infusing it with colourful contemporary elegance that mirrors the colour and texture of jacaranda season.

“We wanted each bite to echo the anticipation of the first blossoms,” says Jacobs. “My new additions aim for a perfect balance — crisp and creamy, bright and rounded — creating memorable moments against the backdrop of the city’s violet skyline.”

And it’s all with a subtle South African influence too, from hazelnut-and-blackberry financiers and smoked salmon and guacamole brioche sliders to the beef short rib amagwinya.

Flames and afternoon tea are also just the beginning, as Liebenberg slowly but surely puts his culinary stamp on The Westcliff, reinventing everything from in-room dining — “You can judge a hotel’s culinary offering by their club sandwich, so it has to be brilliant” — and pool service to the menu in the newly built 40-seat Lobby Lounge.

The Lounge offers patisserie, café and casual dining by day. (Supplied)

This new space is the keystone in a two-year, $25m (R411m) investment in the hotel, which has created an eye-catching sense of arrival for overnight guests and a swish new “living room” for locals. Whether it’s a quiet meeting away from the office or a catch-up with friends, the Lobby Lounge offers a quietly elegant space for connecting. Patisserie, café and casual dining by day. Cocktail lounge by night. What’s not to love?

Metallic accents and natural stone reference Johannesburg’s industrial past. (Supplied)

With an aesthetic that taps into Johannesburg’s mining history and heritage — think metallic accents, natural stone, and a delightful, illustrated map of the city — “we envisioned this space as a hub, not only for those staying with us but for the city itself,” says Martin Cody, regional vice president and GM of Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff. “It’s a place that reflects Johannesburg’s energy, creativity, and sense of discovery, and we’re excited to welcome familiar faces and new visitors as it becomes part of the city’s social fabric.”

