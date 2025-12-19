The very merriest menus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s festive dining calendar comes alive with restaurants offering Christmas and New Year’s menus designed for celebration.

DUSK — Stellenbosch

Christmas is a season of giving, and DUSK, the award-winning Stellenbosch restaurant, is embracing that spirit in its own thoughtful way. The team has announced a new collaboration with the Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch (AWSS) and local Winelands favourite Clay Café Paarl.

DUSK in Stellenbosch has introduced a festive-season collaboration with the Animal Welfare Society Stellenbosch and Clay Café Paarl. (Supplied)

The idea was sparked by co-owner and chef Callan Austin’s experience adopting his dog, Teddy, from the AWSS. In his honour, DUSK has introduced a new dish to their summer menu titled “A Man’s Best Friend”.

Presented in a Clay Café Paarl–crafted dog bowl, it’s a playful, nostalgic nod to the partnership: a Beeno-style biscuit served with cold-smoked venison tartare and a smoked parmesan custard, bringing together lighthearted humour and the restaurant’s signature finesse. And while your fur babies would no doubt approve, this one is just for you.

Over at Clay Café Paarl, guests are invited to paint and fire their own dog bowls, which are then donated to shelters such as the AWSS. It’s a small, creative way to raise awareness and let visitors contribute during the festive season.

Those who’d like to support the cause directly will find a donation link on DUSK’s Instagram bio. “A Man’s Best Friend” features on the Summer Epicurean Menu (R2,095 per person) and the Summer Odyssey Menu (R1,795 per person), each available with optional wine pairings.

DUSK will host a special Christmas Eve dinner featuring a multi-course festive menu, as well as a New Year's Eve celebration menu. (Supplied)

For diners looking for a full Christmas culinary experience, DUSK is also hosting a special Christmas Eve feast. Expect dishes such as scallop crudo with apple and cucumber snow, aged and glazed duck breast with smoked sausage stuffing, and a finale of local cheese with fermented preserves followed by the restaurant’s whimsical signature dessert, “Pole Position”, featuring papaya, orange and nitro-poached Lucky Charms.

And should family commitments derail Christmas Eve plans, there’s always New Year’s Eve. DUSK has curated a celebratory menu that brings out the best of the season: caviar and crumpets, oysters and champagne, summer fruits, Scottish salmon and aged Kalahari wagyu, all designed to welcome 2026 in style.

The Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve menus are priced at R2,495 per person, with optional beverage experience pairings at R1,695, a Sommelier’s Selection at R1,695 and the Pandora’s Box pairing at R2,995.

duskrestaurant.co.za

Epicure — Rosebank, Johannesburg

Epicure Restaurant in Rosebank will host an African-inspired Christmas lunch on December 25. (Supplied)

Step away from the usual Christmas spread and embrace something distinctly African this festive season at Epicure Restaurant in Rosebank. Reopened earlier this year after a pandemic-enforced hiatus, the pan-African fine-dining spot is led by Burundi-born, Belgium-raised chef Fathi “Chef Coco” Reinarhz, whose vision is rooted in showcasing the richness and diversity of African flavours.

Epicure invites guests to experience an African Christmas Lunch that veers delightfully from the Western traditions of turkey and trimmings. Starters set the tone: dishes such as Prawns Kataifi, the Eastern African Rolex — a chapatti-style flatbread omelette filled with spiced beef curry — and Arancini, a Central African mix of rice and cassava, crumbed and fried, served with moambe.

Epicure's festive menu moves away from traditional Western Christmas dishes in favour of pan-African flavours. (Supplied)

Mains continue the culinary journey with Mechouim, deep-fried dough balls stuffed with peanuts and smoked chicken; Seafood Jollof, a vibrant spiced rice dish with tomatoes, red peppers, ginger, chilies, and a medley of paella-style seafood; or whole fish accompanied by plantain, atieke, cassava, and pondu. Every plate is a celebration of African culinary traditions, reimagined with flair and finesse.

For those looking to make Christmas lunch memorable and different, Epicure offers an experience that’s as much about storytelling and culture as it is about flavour. It’s a festive table that feels authentic, adventurous and unapologetically African.

epicurerestaurant.co.za

Wilde Vy Bistro — Durbanville, Cape Town

Wilde Vy Bistro is located on the historic Hooggelegen farm in Durbanville. (Supplied)

Wilde Vy Bistro is one of the newer faces in greater Cape Town’s dining scene, having opened its doors in early January. Set on the historic Hooggelegen farm, the restaurant brings together the vision of South African chef Jürgen Snyman and Ghanaian entrepreneurs Kwasi Osei-Kusi and Charles Bucknor.

The menu is designed to suit a range of tastes — from small plates and raw dishes to fire-grilled favourites, seafood, vegetarian options, desserts, and even a dedicated kids’ selection. For the festive season, Wilde Vy is introducing two special offerings: a Christmas Eve Dinner and a Christmas Day Lunch.

Main course options at Wilde Vy Bistro range from Norwegian salmon to a duo of lamb with seasonal accompaniments. (Supplied)

Both menus feature a generous line-up of starters, including smoked brisket and beef tongue, octopus carpaccio and ostrich tartare. For mains, guests can choose from roasted pork collar with pumpkin purée and grilled artichoke; Norwegian salmon with a shellfish cassoulet and pickled fennel salad; or a duo of lamb served with peas, edamame, onion soubise and blackberries. Dessert rounds things off with a choice of a creamy black forest pavlova or a smoked yoghurt cremeaux with passionfruit sorbet and burnt marshmallow.

wildevybistro.com

The Pot Luck Club — Melrose, Johannesburg

The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg will mark New Year’s Eve with a special eight-course menu. (Supplied)

The Pot Luck Club is easily one of the most exciting restaurants to grace the Johannesburg culinary scene. Founded by award-winning chef and restaurateur Luke Dale-Roberts, it’s known for its signature small plates and curated flavour chapters, allowing diners to explore several dishes.

While any visit to the intimate Johannesburg establishment is an event worthy of several long Instagram stories raving about the food, the restaurant will be offering a special 8 course menu in celebration of 2026. The New Years Eve Menu begins with fresh West Coast oysters, Taco 2.0 with linefish ceviche, sashimi with grapefruit and herbs, crispy squid bibimbap, and the restaurant’s iconic fish sliders. Guests will also enjoy venison tataki, lobster ‘schwarma’, smoked beef fillet with truffle, and a choice of either the decadent peanut butter bomb dessert or a selection of South African cheeses. The New Years Eve offer includes a glass of bubbles or a cocktail on arrival with an optional wine, cocktail or mocktail pairing.

The Potluck Club’s New Years Eve menu is priced at R1 795 per person with an optional wine pairing of R1 295 per person.

thepotluckclubjhb.co.za

SALON — Woodstock, Cape Town

Main courses at SALON include roast quail or aged duck breast with foie gras and citrus emulsion. (Supplied)

Another jewel from acclaimed chef Luke Dale-Roberts, SALON has quickly earned a reputation as one of Cape Town’s most inventive fine-dining destinations. Tucked into the Old Biscuit Mill’s creative hub, the restaurant offers ever-evolving, multi-course menus that explore global flavours with precision and flair.

This New Year’s Eve, SALON invites guests on a culinary journey around the world. The menu draws inspiration from England, the Mediterranean, France and South Africa. Guests can start with signature Salon Snacks, including oysters, citrus prawns in a burnt onion taco, amadumbi with wagyu biltong and walnut relish, and corn chawanmushi with crab.

SALON is offering a New Year’s Eve menu inspired by England, the Mediterranean, France, and South Africa. (Supplied)

From there, the menu moves through lighter, fresher plates such as garden peas, then celebrates bold flavours with England’s cheese and Brantson pickle and a Mediterranean-inspired roma tomato dish. Mains include a festive roast quail with cranberries, gravy and Brussels sprouts, or a seven-day aged duck breast with foie gras, citrus emulsion, and celeriac purée. Dessert is a showstopper: Fynbos honey, featuring malt barley, chamomile, and mead, rounding off the evening on a sweet, aromatic note. A fitting way to toast the year ahead.

SALON’s New Year’s Eve Dinner is priced at R3,200 per person. For those looking to elevate the evening, wine pairing options are available, including the Pioneer experience at R995, the Iconic pairing at R1,590, or the Infusion pairing at R475. Wine pairing prices are subject to change.

salonct.co.za

Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa — Sandton, Johannesburg

Fairlawns Christmas Day lunch will be served in the hotel's garden. (Supplied)

Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa is opening its doors for two special celebrations: a Christmas Eve Dinner from 6pm-10pm, and a Christmas Day Lunch from midday-4pm. Set amidst the hotel’s peaceful gardens in the heart of Johannesburg, each gathering is designed to be relaxed, warm and full of flavour.

From candlelit dinners to festive lunches, every meal is crafted with care, offering guests a chance to slow down, savour the food and enjoy time with family and friends.

fairlawns.co.za

The Test Kitchen Fledgelings — Woodstock, Cape Town

Tucked into the Old Biscuit Mill Precinct, The Test Kitchen Fledgelings is a place where food is about far more than what’s on the plate. It carries the legacy of Luke Dale-Roberts’ iconic Test Kitchen, but with a renewed sense of purpose and accessibility.

When the original restaurant closed its doors in 2021, it marked the end of an era for Cape Town’s dining scene. But rather than letting the space go quiet, Dale-Roberts reimagined it; out went the long, formal degustation menus and in came a contemporary, globally inspired offering with a powerful social mission at its core. Today, The Test Kitchen Fledgelings trains and mentors young people entering the hospitality industry, using food as a tool for real change.

A special multi-course New Year’s Eve menu will be served at The Test Kitchen Fledgelings to mark the end of 2025. (Supplied)

The restaurant is marking For New Year’s Eve with a celebratory multi-course menu that reflects its fine-dining roots and its modern, more relaxed approach. The evening begins with oysters dressed in nuoc chom, followed by vetkoeks filled with smoked snoek pâté. From there, dishes move through tuna tartare with yuzu and miso, wagyu tataki with walnut salsa and bone marrow, and lobster served with tomato in three expressions and fresh basil.

A mojito sorbet refreshes the palate before a rich duck course featuring duck breast, foie gras and terrine with poached plum. Dessert rounds things off on a lighter note with nectarine and honey cake, vanilla ice cream, caramel and hazelnut brittle.

The menu is priced at R2,500 per person.

ttkfledgelings.co.za

The Salt Road — Houghton, Johannesburg

Tucked away in Houghton Estate, just minutes from Johannesburg’s business hubs, The Salt Road Houghton feels like a welcome pause from the city’s pace. Located at 10 2nd Avenue Boutique Hotel, the restaurant brings a touch of Cape Winelands ease to Joburg, blending calm surroundings with a quietly confident approach to food.

The Salt Road is offering a weekday festive dinner special for two throughout December. (Supplied)

Still relatively new on the dining scene, The Salt Road has quickly found its rhythm. Led by chefs Craig and Beau, the kitchen leans into seasonal ingredients, thoughtful technique and flavours that feel grounded in South Africa, without being predictable. Despite opening only a few months ago, The Salt Road was recently named Best Culinary Experience of the Year 2025 by Our-Venue.com’s Spotlight of Recognition Awards, a strong early nod for a restaurant that’s clearly found its footing.

For the festive season, the team is offering a simple but appealing reason to linger a little longer in the evenings. Throughout December, guests can enjoy a three-course dinner for two, paired with wine. It’s a generous way to experience the menu without overthinking it; ideal for a relaxed weeknight dinner, a low-key celebration or an end-of-year catch-up.

Available on weekdays from 6pm, the Festive Special is limited to December and priced at R985 per couple. Bookings are essential.

thesaltroad.co.za