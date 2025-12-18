Curating moments that spark connections: Nedbank transforms events with Alchemy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In an unforgettable celebration of craft, culture and creativity, Nedbank launched the first chapter of its experiential event series, The Nedbank Alchemy, at Klein Constantia Wine Estate in November.

Each event will be anchored by a limited-edition wine sold in support of The Alchemists Fund — a transformative Nedbank initiative empowering SA’s future winemakers.

Dubbed The Alchemy of Taste, the inaugural chapter brought together acclaimed winemaker Matthew Day and celebrated Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa) to create an exceptional pairing menu.

“The Alchemy of Taste set the tone for what The Nedbank Alchemy platform will be known for — intimacy, depth, sophistication, and purpose. It was not an event for the sake of an event. It was a curated moment designed to spark connection, emotion, and conversation,” says Khensani Nobanda, chief marketing officer at Nedbank.

“As a launch event, it perfectly signals the kind of storytelling and experience-building the bank is stepping into with The Nedbank Alchemy.”

The Alchemy of Taste was hosted at Klein Constantia Wine Estate on November 13 2025. (Nedbank)

Here, Nobanda shares the vision behind The Nedbank Alchemy, the creative collaborations that shaped its launch, and what’s next for the platform.

What inspired The Nedbank Alchemy and what does it represent?

The Nedbank Alchemy was inspired by a simple but powerful idea that when people, craft, and creativity come together with intention, something transformative happens.

We wanted to build a platform that celebrates that transformation — not in an abstract way, but in a way people can actually experience.

SA is rich with makers, storytellers, and innovators whose work reflects both heritage and imagination, and The Nedbank Alchemy creates a space for those worlds to meet.

It also represents a shift in how we engage as a brand. Instead of speaking about culture, we are participating in it.

The Nedbank Alchemy is a lifestyle expression of our promise to “See money differently”. It extends that philosophy into a more human territory, where people can connect through taste, craft, and shared experience. Wine is the starting point, but the real focus is on the people and stories behind it.

At its core, The Nedbank Alchemy is about perspective. It takes familiar elements and reframes them as conduits for connection, creativity, and purpose. It’s about celebrating excellence while also giving back to the industry that inspires us.

And importantly, it brings our brand to life in a way that is thoughtful, modern, and deeply rooted in South African identity.

Why did Nedbank choose wine as the starting point for The Nedbank Alchemy?

Wine is one of the clearest expressions of how time, care and craft can transform something simple into something extraordinary. It’s an industry built on patience, expertise and respect for nature. These are values that align strongly with who we are as a bank and with the message we want this platform to get across.

Klein Constantia’s award-winning winemaker Matthew Day. (Nedbank)

But beyond its metaphorical value, wine also allows us to tap into SA’s rich cultural and agricultural heritage. It’s a space where tradition and innovation coexist, where stories are written in climate, soil and the human choices behind each vintage.

Starting with wine helps us open the platform through a medium that is already steeped in meaning.

It also gives us a tangible way to show our commitment to our purpose to do good. [Each event in the series is anchored by a limited-edition wine; together, these wines form The Nedbank Alchemy collection, sold in support of The Alchemists Fund.] Through this fund, every bottle sold becomes an investment in the people who shape the industry.

Wine, in this context, becomes both an experience and an enabler of long-term impact, which is fundamental to The Nedbank Alchemy.

What role does The Alchemists Fund play within The Nedbank Alchemy?

The Alchemists Fund is the purpose engine of the entire platform. It ensures that The Nedbank Alchemy isn’t only a celebration of craft, but also a mechanism for real change.

While the spotlight often falls on winemakers, the truth is that the industry is built on the efforts of so many people, including vineyard workers, cellar teams, young talent still finding their place and sommeliers working relentlessly to build expertise.

The fund channels proceeds from the sale of [limited-edition wines in The Nedbank Alchemy collection] into initiatives that uplift these individuals. That includes international harvest placements for young winemakers, sommelier training abroad, climate-resilience programmes, and skills development for farmworkers.

These are interventions that can genuinely shift outcomes, not just symbolically, but practically.

In this way, The Alchemists Fund turns a beautiful experience into long-term societal impact. It aligns with our promise to be “Money experts who do good” and demonstrates that luxury and purpose can coexist.

Why did you choose Day and Chef Nti as your creative partners for this first experience?

We wanted partners who not only represent excellence in their fields, but who also bring authenticity and storytelling into their craft.

Matthew is widely respected for his meticulous approach to winemaking, his global perspective, and his deep reverence for terroir. His work reflects patience, heritage, and precision — qualities that align beautifully with the foundational principles of The Nedbank Alchemy.

Acclaimed Chef Nti. (Nedbank)

Chef Nti, on the other hand, represents a modern South African spirit — bold, inventive, grounded in culture, and unafraid to reimagine tradition. She brings a sense of personality, warmth, and narrative to her food that makes it more than a culinary experience.

Together, they embody the essence of alchemy: two distinct forces coming together to create something entirely new. Their collaboration reflects the heart of this platform where legacy meets contemporary creativity and where collaboration becomes the catalyst for transformation.

Why is an initiative like this important for Nedbank — and for SA?

We’re living in a time where people want experiences that feel real, personal and rooted in something meaningful. Traditional brand communication isn’t enough anymore. People want to feel connected to what a brand stands for.

The Nedbank Alchemy gives us a way to build that connection through culture, shared experience and the delivery on our purpose.

At the same time, SA’s creative industries, in which I include food and wine, are full of potential, but often lack the investment and recognition they deserve.

By creating a platform that celebrates mastery while funding upliftment, we’re supporting industries that contribute to our identity, our economy and our global presence.

This initiative shows that progress and beauty can sit side by side. It’s a message the country needs, and it’s a role we are proud to play as a brand committed to shaping culture, not just responding to it.

How does The Nedbank Alchemy reflect Nedbank’s broader approach to innovation and lifestyle?

The Nedbank Alchemy marks a shift in how we think about lifestyle as a brand. Instead of taking a sponsorship approach, we are stepping into a curator role — designing experiences that reflect the values we stand for and the people we want to connect with.

It demonstrates our belief that innovation isn’t limited to products or technology; it can also show up in how a brand behaves within culture.

This platform blends experience, storytelling, craftsmanship and purpose in a way that creates more emotional resonance than traditional marketing.

It’s lifestyle with meaning, and sophistication with intention. And it reflects our human-centred approach by which we seek to connect people to what matters.

What is your long-term vision for The Nedbank Alchemy?

Our long-term vision is for The Nedbank Alchemy to grow into one of Nedbank’s signature cultural platforms — something that evolves each year through new pairings, new creative expressions and new stories.

Wine is just the first chapter. Over time, we see the platform expanding into other spheres where craft and culture meet, like art, design, music, food and more.

Each iteration will continue to honour the same pillars of connection, heritage, craftsmanship and purpose, while giving people fresh ways to engage.

Ultimately, we want The Nedbank Alchemy to become a space where South Africans can discover inspiration, celebrate excellence and feel part of something meaningful.

It should stand as a symbol of how Nedbank helps people see the world, and themselves, differently — not just through our financial expertise, but through the experiences we create that build legacy.

Pre-orders for The Nedbank Alchemy: First Edition — Anwilka Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 are open. Shop online via the Avo SuperShop.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank.

Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.