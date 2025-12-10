Tang Hospitality Group caps off a year of global acclaim with the rebirth of Tang Sandton

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The revamped Tang Sandton: an elegant fusion of sophistication and contemporary design.

Tang Hospitality Group is celebrating another year of excellence and global recognition across its portfolio of luxury pan-Asian restaurants and bars, which includes prime locations in Sandton,Johannesburg, the V&A Waterfront, Cape Town and downtown Dubai.

Tang is famed for its signature blend of contemporary Japanese and Cantonese cuisine. (Tang Hospitality Group)

At the 2025 Reve Luxury Awards, Tang Waterfront was acclaimed Global Restaurant of the Year and honoured as Best Waterside Restaurant, reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading dining destinations.

Further triumphs followed at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards in Singapore, where Tang Sandton was awarded Best Asian Cuisine in Africa, while Tang Waterfront once again claimed the title of Best Luxury Waterside Restaurant — Global Winner 2025.

Adding to this prestigious list, Tang’s group executive chef Vixa Kalenga was recognised as Best Head Chef at the Reve Luxury Awards 2025, alongside achieving One Knife status at The Best Chef Awards 2025 — a testament to his artistry and innovation in Asian fine dining.

Vixa Kalenga, Tang’s award-winning group executive chef. (Tang Hospitality Group)

Most recently, Tang has been named among the Top 100 Restaurants in the World at the 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

This accolade underscores the group’s unwavering pursuit of excellence and dedication to delivering exceptional culinary experiences through its signature blend of contemporary Japanese and Cantonese cuisine.

“Winning these prestigious awards is a true celebration of everything we stand for — excellence, innovation, and the unwavering passion behind the Tang experience,” says Nicky van der Walt, founder and owner of the Tang Hospitality Group.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see our vision recognised on a global scale and to witness the pride it brings to our team.”

The revamped Tang Sandton embodies a cosmopolitan spirit, offering guests an immersive experience that celebrates the art of fine dining in a lavish setting. (Tang Hospitality Group)

These global accolades set the stage for the grand reopening of Tang Sandton.

The revamped space features a striking onyx-lit bar, elegant booth seating, and custom imported lanterns, mirroring the refined aesthetic of Tang Dubai. Rich black marble with delicate white veining adds depth and allure, creating an atmosphere that embodies the essence of modern Asian luxury.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the newly upgraded Tang Sandton, where our guests can discover an even more elevated and inspiring dining experience,” says Van der Walt.

This article was sponsored by Tang Hospitality Group.