Where craft meets connection: inside The Nedbank Alchemy

Winemaker Matthew Day (centre) and Chef Nti (right) were the award-winning duo behind the pairing menu created for The Alchemy of Taste at Klein Constantia Wine Estate on November 13 2025.

SA’s creative scene is diverse and rich with talent, but only a few makers receive the platform to turn passion into opportunity. The Nedbank Alchemy — Nedbank’s new series of experiential events anchored around limited-edition wines —was built to change that.

The Nedbank Alchemy is designed to champion South African craftsmanship, creativity, and collaboration through rich storytelling. Heritage is celebrated, and makers are supported, not just showcased.

Dubbed The Alchemy of Taste, the first chapter of The Nedbank Alchemy was hosted at Klein Constantia Wine Estate — recently ranked sixth among the World’s 50 Best Vineyards.

It brought together the estate’s acclaimed winemaker Matthew Day and celebrated Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa) to create an exceptional fine wine and dining experience.

Their collaboration wasn’t about perfect pairings; it was about proving that when heritage, craft, and purpose meet, culture moves forward.

Here, Day and Chef Nti reflect on how creativity, collaboration, and storytelling through flavour can transform food and wine into vessels for deeper connection.

Day: where heritage meets exploration

For Day, winemaking is as much about heritage as it is about exploration.

“It’s a very unusual journey,” he says. “The only factor that relates to wine in my childhood was that I grew up on a farm. My granddad taught me to drive the tractor before I could ride a bike, and from there I absolutely loved the farm and farming.”

‘Wine should never be the star of the show. It exists to complement and enhance the experience,’ says Matthew Day. (Nedbank)

That early connection to the land inspired his approach to winemaking, guiding him from studies in agriculture at Stellenbosch to experiences at wineries across the globe, from Barossa Valley to Napa, Bordeaux to Sancerre.

“Each place taught me how soil, climate, and environment shape the character of every wine,” reflects Klein Constantia’s award-winning winemaker.

This is especially true of The Alchemy, the limited-edition wine at the heart of The Alchemy of Taste event.

Day created The Alchemy to tell its own story. “It’s a barrel selection from a single vineyard that truly expresses our sense of place. Our approach was to let the land speak for itself, without overcomplicating the process,” he says.

Collaboration was central to the project. “The Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 from Block 6 at Anwilka was a unicorn wine, showing massive potential. When we were approached for The Nedbank Alchemy, the timing was perfect, the barrels were ready, and the project was meant to be,” he says.

Each bottle of The Alchemy that is sold supports The Alchemists Fund — a transformative Nedbank initiative empowering SA’s future winemakers.

“It’s humbling to be the very first winemaker involved [in The Nedbank Alchemy]. Nedbank has gone above and beyond to pioneer something truly special, and I’m proud to be a small part of it,” says Day.

Chef Nti: storytelling through flavour

Drawing inspiration from personal stories, ancestral memories, and collective African identity, cooking is a form of storytelling for the award-winning Chef Nti.

“My culinary style is rooted in African heritage but expressed through a modern, refined lens,” she says. “Every dish carries memory, culture, and emotion.

“What I love most about creating food is the ability to connect people to a feeling, to home, or to discovery.”

Chef Nti believes ‘food can be both deeply nostalgic and incredibly progressive at the same time’. (Nedbank)

When it came to The Alchemy of Taste, Chef Nti approached her collaboration with Day with the same philosophy.

“Matthew and I share the belief that food and wine should speak the same emotional language,” she says. “We approached pairing not just from flavour, but from feeling.

“Each wine had its own personality, its own rhythm, and my job was to create dishes that would dance with it. There were moments when the pairing felt almost intuitive, like the wine was telling me what it needed.”

For her, food is a language that creates emotional connections with guests. “Every menu I create is a love letter to culture, and the goal is always connection.

“I hope guests left with a sense of pride in who we are, the richness of our ingredients, and how far African cuisine has come. It’s not just about what’s on the plate; it’s about what it awakens within them.”

It’s a sentiment that aligns closely with Nedbank itself, mirroring the bank’s ambition to build meaningful connections with its clients.

With future editions set to explore new crafts, new makers and deeper storytelling, The Nedbank Alchemy is building something lasting: a movement where creativity is nurtured, where heritage is elevated, and where the next generation of South African talent receives not only applause but opportunity.

Pre-orders for The Nedbank Alchemy: First Edition — Anwilka Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 are open. Shop online via the Avo SuperShop.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank.

Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.