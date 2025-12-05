The measure of excellence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Before a wine ever wins a trophy, it lives through years of early mornings, unpredictable seasons, hands stained with grape skins, and the stubborn belief that excellence is worth the wait.

This June, at the Trophy Wine Show (TWS), that quiet pursuit of mastery took centre stage. The show didn’t just recognise great wines, it revealed the human stories behind them: the winemakers who protect their craft, the judges who uphold world-class standards, and the partners, like Investec, who understand the value of commitment measured in decades, not moments.

The TWS stands as one of South Africa’s most rigorous and respected wine competitions. Founded in 2002 by industry veteran Michael Fridjhon, it brings together an accomplished panel of local and international judges to assess more than 800 entries each year. The wines are evaluated blind using a 100-point system, ensuring that results reflect nothing but quality and precision.

The Trophy Wine Show assessed over 800 entries blind, highlighting South Africa’s growing excellence across multiple wine styles. Picture: TROPHY WINE SHOW (Trophy Wine Show)

“The trophy wine show is unique in the sense that it has consistently exposed South African wines to some of the most critical voices [and] opinion leaders in global wine,” says Mike Ratcliffe, owner of Vilafonté Vineyards and founder of Wine Business Advisors.

Fridjhon, who has spent four decades shaping the South African wine landscape, explains that the industry’s evolution has been driven by both external feedback and internal ambition.

International exposure broke the “echo chamber” of the isolation era, allowing winemakers to understand how nuance shapes excellence. “The last 25 years have delivered that,” he reflects. “Our winemakers have had to go out there and show their wines against the rest of the world.”

Michael Fridjhon, founder of the Trophy Wine Show, continues to shape South Africa’s wine industry after four decades of stewardship. Picture: TROPHY WINE SHOW (Trophy Wine Show)

These competitions have led to an industry that boasts a diverse range of wines.

“We haven’t boxed ourselves into one particular niche,” Ratcliffe says. “International consumers are willing to experiment with South Africa, and that’s a huge advantage. That comes through in the results of the TWS, where there are pockets of excellence across multiple styles and varieties. I think that’s exciting.”

This breadth of skill was exemplified in the crowning of the show’s first Investec Champion Winemaker of the Year, Zevenwacht cellarmaster Hagen Viljoen. The title is awarded to the individual responsible for the competition’s most awarded wines.

Situated on the Stellenbosch Wine Route, Zevenwacht secured multiple accolades, including the Harold Eedes Trophy for Best Chenin Blanc and the Rosa Kruger Trophy for Best Old Vine Wine from their Z Collection Chenin Blanc 2024, as well as the Best Rhône-Style Red Blend for the Tin Mine Syrah Mourvèdre 2022 and a Gold Medal for the Estate Syrah 2022.

Zevenwacht Cellarmaster Hagen Viljoen was crowned Investec Champion Winemaker of the Year. Picture: DANIE NEL (DANIE NEL)

“I think we all want that little star on the forehead, that little bit of affirmation that we’re kind of going down the right direction,” Viljoen says. “The focus for Zevenwacht over the last several years has been repositioning our top range of wines. It has come [a long way] since 2021, and to see the fruition of that effort has been really rewarding.”

Yet the shine of a gold medal can obscure the challenges beneath it. South Africa’s wine industry is still young compared to centuries-old European regions. That youth can breed insecurity, compounded by limited government support, a volatile currency and an international market that has historically undervalued South African wine.

“We’ve seen the rand [weaken] for so long that it makes South African wine profitable to be sold cheaply,” Fridjhon explains. “About 70% of [the wine we] export is sold in bulk and that drags down the perceived value of [our industry].”

Vilafonté's 2021 Series C scored 99 points from the Wine Advocate, a record-high score for a South African wine from a US publication. Picture: FINE+RARE (Fine+Rare)

Producers like Vilafonté have countered this by specialising relentlessly. “We don’t do very much, but what we do, we do at the best of our ability, and we [aim to lead],” Ratcliffe says. Confidence, he adds, is as essential as quality. “Once you’ve crafted a [world-class] product, you need the confidence to place it comfortably on the table next to the biggest names. Once you’re there, it needs to deliver.”

It’s precisely at this intersection, between promise and pressure, that meaningful partnerships matter.

Support from institutions like Investec helps raise the industry’s profile locally and globally, while reinforcing credibility in a competitive market. These partnerships contribute to a more resilient ecosystem, giving producers the visibility and validation needed to shift perceptions and build long-term value.

And the opportunity is significant. “Most of the world’s wine industries are dealing with shrinking consumer bases,” says Fridjhon. “We are lucky. We have a growing middle class, and so does the rest of the continent. We’re on the doorstep and we need to understand that we don’t just have to pursue the markets which are shrinking.”

This growth benefits not only producers but also consumers and investors, especially those who understand the value of wine as an asset. For wealth manager and oenophile Roy van Eck of Investec, wine offers a rare intersection of pleasure and financial potential. “[Wine] is a fun hobby that you can use to fund your passion,” he shared on Investec’s Wine in Focus podcast.

As bottles mature, so does their value, proving time remains wine’s greatest ally. Picture: TROPHY WINE SHOW (Trophy Wine Show)

As an agricultural product, fine wine becomes scarcer over time, and scarcity drives value. “The greatest wines in the world are really at their greatest after time has run its course,” says Johan Malan, investments manager at online wine merchant Wine Cellar. “Consequently, you have diminishing supply [and] rising demand over time.”

Van Eck notes that wine investment can be straightforward. Some collectors buy several bottles, enjoy a few and sell others once their value has grown, recycling returns back into their cellars. Others take a more traditional investment approach, holding bottles purely for long-term financial appreciation.

It is here where the parallels between winemaking and wealth management are highlighted. Both demand patience, discipline and the willingness to make decisions today whose rewards may only materialise years later. A great vintage, like a great investment strategy, emerges from reading the environment, understanding cycles and trusting the process even when conditions are uncertain.

In the end, the Trophy Wine Show reminds us that excellence is never accidental. It is shaped slowly, through seasons of uncertainty and moments of conviction, by people willing to invest in years the world never sees. “Wine is, in many ways, a measure of humanity,” Fridjhon says. “It connects us to the soil, the climate, the cycle of the year, and to each other.”

As South Africa’s wine industry grows in confidence and global relevance, its trajectory mirrors any world-class investment: built on expertise, strengthened by collaboration and rewarded by those who stay the course. The TWS celebrates that journey and ensures that it continues.

Because whether in vineyards or investment portfolios, true excellence is measured not in moments, but in legacies.

In celebration of this year's Trophy Wine Show, Wanted and Investec are giving readers the chance to win an exclusive selection of award-winning wines.

