FYN director Jennifer Hugé takes the trophy

The FYN Group’s celebrated sommelier and Service & Beverage director Jennifer Hugé travelled to Boston last month for the annual Relais & Châteaux conference, where she was honoured with the association’s Woman of the Year Trophy 2026.

Presented in partnership with Champagne Pommery, the trophy recognises visionary women within Relais & Châteaux properties around the world, those who are shaping the future of hospitality with leadership, generosity and a commitment to progress. Now in its 10th year, the award has become a symbol of what the industry can look like when excellence and inclusivity go hand in hand.

For Hugé, the accolade comes at a moment when her influence is being felt at every level of South Africa’s service culture. Relais & Châteaux praised her not only for her contribution to the country’s hospitality industry but also for her dedication to mentorship, something Hugé herself holds close.

“It is an absolute honour to have been recognised for my contribution to South Africa’s service industry by such a prestigious association,” she said after receiving the trophy. “It is made even more special by the fact that it includes a focus on mentoring, as the next generation of sommeliers and service professionals will be the future of our industry, and it is an honour to be a part of their journeys.”

Jennifer Hugé and the FYN front of house team. (Supplied)

Anyone who has dined at FYN will understand the weight of her influence. Over the past seven years, Hugé has played a central role in shaping the restaurant’s rise to one of Cape Town’s most acclaimed dining destinations. Affectionately known as South Africa’s “Mother of Service,” she has trained many of the city’s most respected managers and sommeliers, helping build a front-of-house culture that feels polished yet deeply human.

French-born, but wholeheartedly committed to her adopted home, Hugé has also become a passionate advocate for Cape wines. Her deep knowledge of the Cape’s vineyards shines through every wine list and pairing menu she curates, celebrating local producers while bringing a sense of global perspective. Beyond her wine expertise, she’s also known for crafting some of FYN’s most memorable cocktails and mocktails, each one marked by her signature style of French finesse and South African soul.

“Jennifer is the beating heart of FYN’s front of house,” says chef Peter Tempelhoff, chef-founder of FYN. “Her grace, precision, passion and unwavering commitment to the guest experience have shaped every element of what we do. This award is not only richly deserved — it’s a reflection of the deep respect and admiration we all have for her.”

With this latest accolade, Hugé stands as both a symbol of excellence and a reminder of the quiet power of service done with intention. And for Cape Town, and South Africa, it marks another moment where local talent continues to shine on the world stage.