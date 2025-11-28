Sandton’s Greenhouse shifts gears for leisurely lunches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Part of the Monseca Hospitality Group, The Greenhouse Restaurant & Bar in Sandton has long captured a uniquely Johannesburg energy. Much like its sister venue Ocaso in Rosebank, the space feels effortless and lived-in, designed for real moments between friends, colleagues, and lovers rather than staged Instagram shots.

This year, The Greenhouse celebrates its sixth birthday with a new chapter: the launch of a lunch menu, running from 12pm, Thursday to Saturday. It also allows for a full showcase of the Shortmarket Club concept, which was incorporated into The Greenhouse earlier this year, bringing with it a legacy of meticulous attention to detail, layered flavours and refined presentation. Chef Leigh-Anne Knipe leads this evolution, crafting approachable dishes full of depth, perfect for lingering afternoons.

Chef Leigh-Anne Knipe leads the new lunch offering, blending technique with a warm, approachable daytime style. (Supplied)

Knipe brings a wealth of experience from some of South Africa’s most celebrated kitchens, including Restaurant Mosaic, Overture, Ethos and Proud Mary. Her approach balances technique and imagination with a warmth that suits daytime dining. “It’s important to have variety on your menu, whether it’s vegan, vegetarian or meat, so there’s something for everyone,” she says. “With our Shortmarket Club background, we know how to create great food with a bit of flair, but the vibe here is more relaxed and welcoming than fine dining.”

The menu feels designed for afternoons that unfold at their own pace. Light, fresh options sit alongside richer plates, from sumac-grilled chicken thighs with corn cream and grilled peaches to indulgent lobster mac ‘n’ cheese with gruyère sauce and toasted crumbs. Simple pleasures like pan con tomate, toasted brioche rubbed with fresh tomato, olive oil and salt, sit comfortably alongside the almond and blueberry mess, a delicate mix of meringue shards, almond mousse, blueberry compote and toasted almonds.

The new lunch menu balances fresh, easy plates with deeper, more indulgent flavours suited to leisurely dining. (Supplied)

“You’re eating top-quality dishes, but in an atmosphere where you can relax, connect and really enjoy yourself,” says Daniel Rismani, head of operations.

The courtyard is the heart of the space by day. Sunlight bounces across black-and-white tiles while rattan pendants sway above lush cascades of greenery. Curved sofas invite guests to linger through the afternoon, letting time slow in tune with the surroundings. Inside, plush booths and whimsical butterflies suspended above tables create a setting that feels intimate, playful and entirely enchanting.

The Greenhouse aims to show it’s more than a nightlife destination, offering a full daytime dining experience. (Supplied)

Cocktails add another layer to the experience. Long-pour drinks such as the Henny Pot, with Henny VS, Appletiser, elderflower and lemon, or the G Pot, with Tanqueray, Blue Curacao, pink tonic and lemon, set the tone for slow afternoons that drift effortlessly into evening. By night, The Greenhouse transforms effortlessly into Joburg’s first authentic supper club, with DJs spinning deep house, hip-hop and upbeat grooves, champagne popping and the energy of a city in motion.

Long-pour cocktails like the Henny Pot and G Pot set the rhythm for relaxed, late-afternoon sipping. (Supplied)

“Everyone knows Greenhouse is a beautiful space, but most people still see it as a popular nightlife destination,” says Luke Dakers, founder of the Monseca Group. “What we’re trying to do now is shift that perception, to show that it’s not just about the late-night scene, but the full experience. The Greenhouse has long been celebrated for its nights but now offers an experience that doesn’t have to wait until sunset. It’s the same energy, just a slower tempo; a place to arrive for lunch and stay as the afternoon unfolds.”

The Greenhouse Restaurant & Bar welcomes bookings for corporate events, celebrations, or simply a relaxed afternoon with good food and good company. Lunch is served from 12pm, Thursday to Saturday, and the venue continues to pulse with life well into the evening. Located at 24 Central, 6 Gwen Lane & Fredman Drive, Sandton, it’s the kind of space that turns a simple lunch into a memory.

greenhousejhb.co.za