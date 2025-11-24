Perfectly poured, perfectly paired: The Nedbank Alchemy debuts at Klein Constantia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Alchemy of Taste was hosted at Klein Constantia Wine Estate on November 13 2025.

The familiar hum of conversation at Klein Constantia Wine Estate gave way to anticipation. Guests gathered not merely to sip wine, but to witness a moment where connection became creative expression. This was The Alchemy of Taste — the first chapter of The Nedbank Alchemy, a new experiential platform that celebrates how people, passions, and purpose can transform the ordinary into something remarkable.

Each event in The Nedbank Alchemy series will be anchored by a limited-edition wine, sold in support of The Alchemists Fund — a transformative Nedbank initiative empowering SA’s future winemakers.

Guests will be invited to explore a unique blend of art, culture, and craft through immersive experiences and storytelling, celebrating South African excellence and inspiring meaningful relationships.

At its core, The Nedbank Alchemy is underpinned by the same philosophy as Nedbank’s brand promise to “see money differently”. By inviting people to see wine differently, the platform explores how creativity and craftsmanship can turn passion into purpose.

“With The Nedbank Alchemy, we wanted to create something that goes beyond the expected; something that mirrors how we build connections with our clients, turning shared passions into moments that last,” says Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank Group executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs.

Through this platform, Nedbank continues to show up as more than just a bank, acting as a catalyst for collaboration, creativity, and cultural impact.

A first to remember

On November 13, The Alchemy of Taste brought together Klein Constantia’s acclaimed winemaker Matthew Day and celebrated Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa), merging fine wine and innovative cuisine into an immersive exploration of craftsmanship and creativity.

Limited-edition Nedbank Alchemy wines are sold in support of The Alchemists Fund. (Nedbank)

Day was the visionary behind the wine for The Alchemy of Taste. Drawing on his expertise, meticulous approach, and deep love for winemaking, he crafted each element to embody the heart of Nedbank Alchemy. “Together with Nedbank, we’ve created something that celebrates transformation not just in wine, but in the way people and purpose come together,” he says.

Complementing the wine was the culinary artistry of award-winning Chef Nti, whose menu echoed the philosophy of The Nedbank Alchemy. Her dishes mirrored the textures of the wine — earthy, layered, and unexpected — translating its character into cuisine.

“Alchemy is about more than ingredients; it’s about emotion. Each dish told a story of transformation, showing that when we combine passion and purpose, we create something truly magical,” she says.

Through The Alchemy of Taste, Nedbank has set the tone for a series that goes beyond traditional experiences, showing that the bank is not only a facilitator of financial growth but also a champion of creativity, connection, and cultural excellence.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank.