Flavour in full swing

There are few pleasures more restorative than a long, lazy Sunday lunch, the kind that gives you permission to silence the pings, ignore your screen and revive your palate in peace. As an overstimulated, phone-addicted Gen Z media professional, these rare pockets of slowness feel almost mythical. Great food and great music have a remarkable ability to hush the noise of modern life, and I found both in abundance at The Potluck Club’s Weekend Jazz Lunch.

The Potluck Club, founded by the ever-celebrated chef and restaurateur Luke Dale-Roberts, has earned its reputation as one of South Africa’s most beloved dining institutions. Since opening in 2012, the Cape Town flagship has collected more awards than I have unread emails, and that is saying something. Two Eat Out stars, multiple nods from the JHP Gourmet Guide and LUXE Awards and an enduring fanbase had me arriving with sky-high expectations.

Warm wooden floors, sculptural paper art and gentle jazz create a soothing backdrop for a leisurely, multi-course dining experience. (Supplied) (Picture: SUPPLIED)

The Johannesburg branch has recently moved from Oxford Parks to the charming Peech Hotel in Melrose North, a residential-style boutique property so serene I briefly considered cancelling all my future plans. The restaurant itself is intimate and stylish, with warm wooden floors, sculptural paper art by Maia Lehr-Sacks and a calm hum that immediately lowers your shoulders by at least two centimetres. Guests can sit indoors or on the leafy terrace, framed by blooming jacarandas that look like they were planted purely for Instagram purposes.

The Potluck Club embraces the slow-life fantasy wholeheartedly. Weekend Jazz Lunch includes bottomless Graham Beck Brut and Rosé and a small mimosa and Bellini station that feels far more dangerous than it looks. Our glasses were refilled with impressive enthusiasm, and I deeply respected the team’s commitment to our hydration.

But the heart of the experience is the food, served as a seven-course prix fixe menu built around the restaurant’s signature flavour chapters: Salty, Sour, Fusion, Umami and Sweet. The dishes rotate according to season and the whims, brilliance and personal cravings of head chef Ebie du Toit.

Peech Hotel co-owner Vicky Peech visited our table to explain that the meal is designed to progress from bright to bold. Moments later, the first dish appeared: sashimi — paper-thin slices of salmon rested beneath herbs, pickled ginger and spring onion, with avocado and grapefruit adding creamy sweetness and zing. I am rarely moved by sashimi, but this one was delicate, crisp and surprisingly persuasive.

Then came Taco 2.0, a delightful reimagining of a Mexican classic. Linefish ceviche sat between two crisp samoosa pastry sheets, layered with charred corn salsa, black bean purée, chipotle dressing and avocado. As a loyal supporter of anything Mexican, I can say with confidence that this little creation could start diplomatic relations. It had heat, smoke, citrus and crunch — a perfectly orchestrated flavour fiesta.

By this point, my partner and I exchanged the subtle look that says we should probably slow down. The dishes were disappearing suspiciously fast. The bottomless Brut became our unofficial pacing coach, nudging us to sip, breathe and talk. A jazz musician drifted between saxophone and tuba, filling the room with warm, nostalgic melodies that subliminally convinced me I should own gloves and a strand of pearls. My partner was equally captivated, mostly by his own reflection in the mirror behind me, which he admired between bites. I opted for harmony and let it slide.

Crispy squid bibimbap with kimchi Szechuan glaze and tofu emulsion hits the sweet spot of spicy, tangy and umami perfection. (Supplied)

Next, from the Sour section, came the iconic Fish Sliders. A golden hake patty sat between soft buns with mojo dressing and miso mayo — so fresh, so well seasoned and so unexpectedly irresistible that I, a known piscine sceptic, inhaled it like someone who had forgotten their principles.

But the true showstopper was the Crispy Squid Bibimbap. Perfectly crisp squid arrived with sticky rice, gherkins, sesame seeds and a kimchi Szechuan glaze that struck the holy balance between spicy, tangy and slightly sweet. A silky tofu emulsion tied everything together. It is the kind of dish that inspires involuntary sound effects: the little hums and sighs that signal pure joy.

The Peri Peri Chicken followed confidently. Tender chicken coated in Cape Malay spices, with ajo blanco, a kale and red pepper salad, and braai vinaigrette. A little nod to chef du Toit’s Mitchell’s Plain upbringing, perhaps, and a full nod from my palate.

The final savoury chapter belonged to the Umami category. The Smoked Beef Fillet, served medium rare, arrived with a black pepper and truffle café au lait that takes the kitchen three days to prepare. The result was elegant and aromatic without overshadowing the steak. The accompanying chickpea, goat’s cheese and Parmesan fries were creative but slightly too grainy and earthy in practice.

By now, we were reclined in that familiar post-lunch haze, content, mildly dazed and grateful for the intermittent sips of sparkling wine that encouraged a gentler pace. The restaurant had filled up around us, couples and groups settling in for their leisurely afternoons.

Bottomless Graham Beck Brut, Rosé, mimosas and Bellinis ensure glasses are never empty. (Supplied)

Dessert arrived with appropriate flourish. The prix fixe offers two options: Berry Blossom — a mascarpone vanilla dome with raspberry consommé, sorbet, hazelnut meringue and lemon curd — or the Peanut Butter Bomb. We opted for the latter. A dome of Frangelico sabayon and soft banana mousse arrived tucked between two crisp banana tuiles, resting on a bed of nuts and seeds. The entire dessert tasted like a refined, grown-up Reese’s Cup, indulgent without being tooth-achingly sweet.

Two weeks on, I still find myself recounting our lunch to anyone willing to listen, always the mark of a memorable meal. It was warm, generous, beautifully paced and quietly joyful. The Potluck Club’s Weekend Jazz Lunch is the kind of experience that makes you slow down, savour more and remember that Sundays are meant for lingering. Whether you are an avid foodie or simply searching for a gentler way to ease out of the week, the experience is an undeniable treat.

Weekend Jazz Lunch is priced at R795 per person, with an optional wine pairing at R750. Bottomless bubbly, mimosas and Bellinis are available at R395 during weekend lunch service, with last pour at 4pm. Lunch runs on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30pm with live jazz from 1pm to 3pm. For those wanting to keep the weekend going, The Peech Hotel’s Summer Sundowner Sessions run Thursday to Saturday from 4pm-6pm. Bookings are essential.

