Chilli cheese toasties and the art of togetherness

Here we are again, closing off another year, so it’s time to recap, pause, reflect and immerse ourselves in the joy of social connection and celebration. Or perhaps run away on a solo holiday…

If you choose to stick around for the festive season, here’s the perfect way to “toast” (pun intended) to all your big and small achievements and take stock of the many ways in which you have nourished those around you. A toastie to munch on while you savour life’s most meaningful pleasures. And if you do choose to run away to nature or venture on a city break, this makes a great campfire or stovetop meal for one too.

Chilli cheese toasties are one of my favourite “least effort, most reward” dishes. They aspire to create core memories and moments for anyone who tastes them. They take me to a place that no longer exists in my life now. A place that only lives in my imagination and memory. To childhood and happy times sitting around family kitchen counters and tables with my brothers, sisters and cousins, laughing, eating and feeling a sense of togetherness, belonging and unconditional love.

Food is medicine, not just in terms of minerals and vitamins, but in its ability to calm your nervous system and comfort you through hard times. It’s the most affordable luxury. When I need a hug, there are some dishes, like this one, that feel like they can hold me together from the inside.

The December period can be hard for many people. While it can be a time to enjoy family, it can also be a time to mourn family because our families are not like the cohesive joyful ones in the media. The unfortunate thing about life is that even before death, relationships may fracture over time. People choose to walk away from each other; they review the conditions and rewrite the invisible contracts we all sign at birth — to be a part of the families or communities we find ourselves in. We can, however, find or create new families, new communities, new stories and new memories.

I love the concept of a big family. It comes with challenges, like having the need to resolve conflicts and communicate clearly, compromising and working to repair rather than destroy relationships. When done right, everyone feels at peace. There is warmth, love, freedom, acceptance and unity. And there is always the delicious food to bind us.

I am already thinking about my plans for 2026 and beyond. In the next chapter, there will be more of an effort to focus on the real purpose of life, to create this experience of family with my biological or found community, to spread love in any way I can, and to be a safe and peaceful place for others.

Cooking or creating food is one way of making home. It is a way to build community, honour your loved ones and show care. It is a form of love in action and a way to contribute to creating happy memories for the people around us. We are living in crazy times in the world so pour your heart into creating light and ease…

And in this case, through making some toasted cheese.

Learning to understand people through food and how to touch someone’s heart through their taste buds and senses is a love language. These are skills worth having.

Food is how I show that I care. I not only create meals for myself with intention but also try to do the same for others. The body takes no days off, so try to take care of it in the form of nourishing food, strengthening it daily through movement and by giving it foods that calm the nervous system and encourage relaxing and resting. May this recipe take you to a happy place.

Grilled Green Chilli & Cheddar Cheese Toastie

Ingredients:

For each toastie:

2 x slices white bread

Butter for spreading

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1 green chilli, sliced

A quarter onion, finely chopped

1 tsp coriander, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Heat a frying pan on medium heat on the stove. Butter the bread on both sides. Mix the cheese, onion, coriander, green chilli, salt and pepper in a bowl Build the sandwich with buttered bread, cheese mix in the middle and another slice of bread. Place on the hot pan. Grill until golden brown on both sides. Slice in half diagonally to create triangles. Serve hot with tea or a beverage of your choice.

Parusha Naidoo is an artist, cookbook author and a Wanted Online food columnist.