Glenfiddich’s new 16-Year-Old Takes the Fast Lane

Glenfiddich and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team hosted an exclusive evening at Club 1959, celebrating craftsmanship and performance. Picture:

There are few pairings as effortlessly smooth as whisky and well-engineered speed. On a warm Johannesburg evening, Glenfiddich and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team hosted a private gathering at Club 1959, an event that brought together craftsmanship, innovation and just the right amount of spectacle.

Daytona in Rosebank, SA’s home of high-end motoring, marked the local launch of Glenfiddich’s new 16-year-old whisky. Guests arrived through a “Paddock Entrée”, complete with personalised passes, before stepping into a space that felt equal parts whisky bar and pit lane. The lighting was low, the music refined and the atmosphere quietly charged — a reflection of two brands that know a thing or two about precision.

A Glenfiddich Old Fashioned served under a veil of woodsmoke added a touch of theatre to the evening. Picture: (Supplied)

Tables and lounges were set among Aston Martin silhouettes, transforming the showroom into an artful installation of speed and style. Picture: (Supplied)

Behind the bar, mixologist Kurt Schlechter (of Cause|Effect Cocktail Kitchen) crafted a series of drinks that became talking points of their own. The 1959 Spritz came finished with a hand-torched orange peel, while the Whisky Old Fashioned arrived under a soft haze of woodsmoke, an understated bit of theatre that drew approving nods from the crowd.

Glenfiddich brand ambassador Gift Makoti led guests through a tasting of the new 16-Year-Old, a whisky defined by warmth and depth, as Chef Ramsay presented a menu of delicately plated canapés. Between sips and small bites, conversations unfolded across tables dotted with Aston Martin silhouettes, the vehicles catching the light like sculptural installations.

DJ Fistaz Mixwell curated the soundtrack to the evening, blending smooth rhythms with refined energy. Picture: (Supplied)

The Daytona showroom in Rosebank provided the perfect backdrop. Picture: (Supplied)

As the night settled in, DJ Fistaz Mixwell eased into a set that balanced rhythm and restraint, while the crowd, all sleek tailoring and F1 polish, drifted between the bar and the cars.

“The idea behind Club 1959 was to create a space that feels alive with performance and craft,” said Lifa Bakana, senior brand manager at Edward Snell & Co. “It’s a meeting point between two worlds that value detail above all else.”