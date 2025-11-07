Conversations and cabernet: inside the launch of the Wine & Executive Club

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This Tuesday marked the official launch of the Wine & Executive Club, an exclusive new series of monthly dinners by Capriccio Lifestyle designed to bring together SA’s most esteemed industry leaders and winemakers. Hosted at the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel in Morningside, the evening offered a first glimpse into a world where fine dining, award-winning wines, and meaningful conversation converge.

Guests were greeted with a chilled glass of wine, the first tasting of the evening, and mingled in the warmly lit courtyard before being ushered into the hotel’s Drawing Room. A reimagined space created in partnership with Art Eye Gallery, Fairlawns curates an ever-evolving collection of contemporary South African artworks within this space, creating an inspiring backdrop for intimate dinners and gatherings.

Personalised name cards, elegant place settings, and a trio of wine glasses hinted at the culinary journey to come. (Xavier Saer)

There, four tables were elegantly set with Ardmore’s richly patterned tablecloths, three wine glasses, a menu and personalised name cards. Every detail reflected a meticulous curation that set the tone for a night where networking was paired seamlessly with indulgence.

At the centre of the experience was Creation Wine Farm, the celebrated vineyard that has held the title of Africa’s best since 2022. Winemaker and founder Jean-Claude Martin personally presented each vintage, sharing his pursuit of balance, elegance, distinction, and finesse in every bottle. Drawing on the unique terroir of Bokkeveld shale soils and the cool climate of the Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge, Martin crafts wines with refined texture, freshness, and expressive fruit, a philosophy rooted in precision and respect for the land.

The evening unfolded course by course, glass by glass, not as a formal tasting, but as a conversation between wine, food, and people. Starters featured pan-fried Kingklip with roast squash purée, baby onion, butternut crisps, and potato crackling, complemented by a trio of white wines, including the limited-edition Art of Chardonnay, a crisp, 100% Chardonnay. The main course, Dukkah-rubbed lamb loin with sweet potato bake, mushroom mousse, and pickled mustard, was paired with a selection of Creation’s red wines, such as the velvety Ridge Pinot Noir. The experience concluded with a selection of cheeses, coffee, tea and chocolate bonbons, rounding out a menu that celebrated taste, terroir, and tradition.

A Dukkah-rubbed lamb loin paired with the Ridge Pinot Noir showcased the harmony between texture and terroir. (Xavier Saer)

Beyond the wines and pairings, the evening came alive through a lively conversation between Aspasia Karras, editor of Wanted magazine, and Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Zakes Bantwini. Their exchange, filled with humour and insight, traced Bantwini’s journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim.

Winemaker Jean-Claude Martin of Creation Wines guided guests through an immersive tasting that paired story with flavour. (Xavier Saer)

Zakes Bantwini shared insights from his journey from humble beginnings to Grammy-winning acclaim. (Xavier Saer)

“The Wine & Executive Club is more than an event; it’s an experience of refinement, influence and discovery,” the founding team said. “It’s where the country’s most powerful minds gather to inspire, connect and celebrate through the timeless elegance of wine and the power of story.”

Supported by Quintessentially and The Most Wanted Club, the launch set a sophisticated tone for what promises to be a series of gatherings defined by connection, culture and exceptional taste. For those fortunate enough to attend, it was an evening that reminded us why wine, conversation and connection remain some of life’s most enduring pleasures.

For more information, please reach out to hello@capricciolifestyle.com.