MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Cape Wine appeals to minds and hearts of the faithful
Buyers and writers who travel to the southern tip of our continent make the trip because they want to visit our vineyards and cellars
Once every three years, despite pandemics, the SA wine industry hosts an international showcasing jamboree targeting buyers, critics and wine writers active in our key export markets. Cape Wine is at one level like many comparable events that take place all over the wine-producing world. The Italians host Vinitaly, the French Vinexpo and the Germans ProWein.
While all these other shows initially served to promote local wines, they swiftly morphed into platforms for wine producers everywhere. Vinitaly, for example, is now the world’s largest exhibition of its kind: it receives 150,000 visitors from 210 countries annually, hosting 4,000 exhibitors and 2,600 journalists from 46 countries.
Cape Wine’s point of difference is that it is an exclusive platform for SA wine. Buyers and wine writers who travel to the southern tip of the African continent make the trip because they want to visit our vineyards and cellars.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The trial-and-error process at the heart of blends
This distinction is significant: visitors to Vinexpo are able to discover regions whose wines are unfamiliar to them. They might, having sampled wines fermented in qvevri in Georgia, decide to engage with producers from that country and become specialists in that region. If so, they are likely to follow up that initial contact by visiting the country to learn more about its wines and culinary traditions. Cape Wine is a destination in itself: you don’t just happen to be passing SA en route to Antarctica.
