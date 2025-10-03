fable's cheeseboard salad with baby leaves, grilled artichoke, smoked paprika labneh, toasted almonds and fig vinaigrette.
Image: Supplied

Bree Street favourite fable has long held sway over Cape Town’s cocktail lovers, known for inventive drinks, a high-energy atmosphere and a knack for being the perfect pit stop between dinner and the club. Now, the popular spot is turning the page, introducing a casual yet sophisticated dinner menu that promises to elevate the experience from prelude to main event.

At the helm of this culinary evolution is chef Mongezi “MG” Mzoneli, a rising star in Cape Town’s gastronomic landscape.

With experience in some of the country’s top kitchens, including The Greenhouse, and training stints in Thailand, Luxembourg and France, MG brings a worldly flair grounded in flavour, creativity and connection. His philosophy is simple: cook the food you love to eat: bold, personal and full of heart.

Chef Mongezi 'MG' Mzoneli
Image: Supplied

The new dinner menu reflects this ethos, offering small plates that balance familiarity with surprise.

Expect beef kofta flatbreads with Cape Malay sauce, rooibos-kombucha glazed pork belly with miso custard and chili-pickled apple, and lighter, herb-forward options like the garden bowl with crispy Brussels sprouts and charred corn, alongside barley and buckwheat with mint, basil and Parmesan.

Each dish is designed to be flavour-driven, approachable and playful, just like fable’s cocktails.

For mains, the menu channels café-style sophistication with dishes like dry-aged chicken breast paired with sweet potato fondant and basil-parsley pesto, sirloin with béarnaise sauce, and a king oyster mushroom with black garlic and sweet potato, proving that plant-based cuisine can be indulgent and thoughtful.

Dessert rounds off the experience with inventive creations such as burnt white chocolate sponge with lime mousse and spiced pineapple, a delicate yet memorable finale.

fable's chocolate with burnt white-chocolate sponge, lime mousse and spiced pineapple.
Image: Supplied
fable's mushroom, barley and buckwheat and chilli-garlic broccolini.
Image: Supplied

Dinner at fable is served Tuesday to Saturday from 6.30pm until 10.30pm, while the bar remains lively with cocktails and bar snacks for those who prefer a late-night encore.

