A new chapter for fable
Bree Street favourite fable introduces a sophisticated dinner menu led by chef Mongezi ‘MG’ Mzoneli
Image: Supplied
Bree Street favourite fable has long held sway over Cape Town’s cocktail lovers, known for inventive drinks, a high-energy atmosphere and a knack for being the perfect pit stop between dinner and the club. Now, the popular spot is turning the page, introducing a casual yet sophisticated dinner menu that promises to elevate the experience from prelude to main event.
At the helm of this culinary evolution is chef Mongezi “MG” Mzoneli, a rising star in Cape Town’s gastronomic landscape.
With experience in some of the country’s top kitchens, including The Greenhouse, and training stints in Thailand, Luxembourg and France, MG brings a worldly flair grounded in flavour, creativity and connection. His philosophy is simple: cook the food you love to eat: bold, personal and full of heart.
Nathan Clarke: Young chef on the rise
Dinner at fable is served Tuesday to Saturday from 6.30pm until 10.30pm, while the bar remains lively with cocktails and bar snacks for those who prefer a late-night encore.
