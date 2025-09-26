There are anniversaries that call for balloons and confetti, and then there are those that ask for something quieter, poured into a glass. For Jessica Saurwein, her tenth vintage is just that: a moment to reflect on a decade of careful winemaking, family effort, and the long game that fine wine demands.
This year marks the release of her 2024 Nom and Om Pinot noirs and the 2025 Chi Riesling. It is also the first time the wines have been made in her own cellar in Stanford, a milestone that carries both practical and emotional weight. Ten years ago, she started with a handful of barrels. Today, the wines are grounded in a rhythm of land, family and cellar that feels fully her own.
Saurwein’s roots stretch back further than her own career. In 17th-century Austria, her ancestors produced wines for the Emperor, giving rise to the name itself. In SA, Jessica works with four cool-climate sites: Elandskloof, Hemel-en-Aarde, Elgin and Stanford. She chooses vineyards that can speak for themselves. Her approach is minimal intervention: less manipulation, more listening.
Saurwein’s most expressive era
A family, a farm and a philosophy of listening to the land underpin Saurwein’s new releases
Image: Supplied
There are anniversaries that call for balloons and confetti, and then there are those that ask for something quieter, poured into a glass. For Jessica Saurwein, her tenth vintage is just that: a moment to reflect on a decade of careful winemaking, family effort, and the long game that fine wine demands.
This year marks the release of her 2024 Nom and Om Pinot noirs and the 2025 Chi Riesling. It is also the first time the wines have been made in her own cellar in Stanford, a milestone that carries both practical and emotional weight. Ten years ago, she started with a handful of barrels. Today, the wines are grounded in a rhythm of land, family and cellar that feels fully her own.
Saurwein’s roots stretch back further than her own career. In 17th-century Austria, her ancestors produced wines for the Emperor, giving rise to the name itself. In SA, Jessica works with four cool-climate sites: Elandskloof, Hemel-en-Aarde, Elgin and Stanford. She chooses vineyards that can speak for themselves. Her approach is minimal intervention: less manipulation, more listening.
Hazendal's Ode to Artistry
The new releases reflect that philosophy. The Nom Pinot noir 2024, from the Elandskloof Valley, carries depth and structure from its shale and clay soils. The Om Pinot noir 2024, grown closer to the sea on Hemel-en-Aarde Ridge, is lifted by red fruit and fynbos aromatics with a velvety finish that will reward patience in the cellar. The Chi Riesling 2025 shows another side of Saurwein’s range, floral and bright, made possible by a long and cool ripening season.
The story of Saurwein Wines has always been intertwined with family. Jessica’s husband, Roland Peens, brings decades of experience in the wine trade. Her mother, Charmaine, and their two sons are part of the farm’s daily life. Even the animals have their place in the rhythm of regenerative farming. It is not a corporate set-up so much as a household project, where living off the land is as important as what ends up bottled.
Image: Supplied
The bottles themselves are easy to spot. Labels designed with artist Isabella Kuijers depict South African flora and fauna, a kind of visual shorthand for what lies inside. It is a subtle reminder that wine is never just about flavour, but about story, memory, and the places that shape it.
That point is personal for Jessica. Her father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis at an early age deepened her sense of wine as something that holds memory, something that can connect people to place and to each other. It is why her winemaking feels both precise and soulful, a balance not easily struck in a crowded market.
Saurwein Wines has grown beyond its beginnings and now reaches drinkers in 16 countries. Yet the sense of scale is still small: a winemaker rooted in Stanford, tending to vines and soil, and opening the farm gates a few times a year to those who want to taste where it all begins.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
A decade on, Jessica seems less interested in spectacle than in expression. The wines are confident but unforced, elegant but not showy. Perhaps that is the quiet luxury here: not just the wine itself, but the steady insistence that authenticity, when pursued patiently, can be its own reward.
You might also like...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: New generation of Cape wine makers pull out the stops
The sweet spot
New Mill St Bistro Wine Deck celebrates SA winemaking at its most interesting