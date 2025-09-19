Savva recalls that Arlecchino also carries family nostalgia: “When we were young, my mom’s sister would often visit the old Arlecchino restaurant off Louis Botha. She’d park us outside while she went in to see her boyfriend,” he recalls.
Le Parc, opening in Mouille Point in November, brings a French-inspired food emporium similar to the Hyde Park original in Johannesburg, with curated goods such as honey, linens, ceramics and Assouline books. A smaller Tashas will debut at Cavendish Square in Claremont later this year.
What’s it like working with his sister? “We have the same vision, the same work ethic. We fight every day like all siblings do but it’s for the same purpose”.
What began 20 years ago with the first Tashas in Atholl, Johannesburg, has grown into Tashas Group, now with 41 locations across SA, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UK. Its portfolio includes the flagship Tashas brand, Flamingo Room by Tashas and Avli by Tashas among several others. A recent joint venture with UAE developer Arada will see at least 10 more restaurants open in the Gulf over the next two years — the company’s boldest expansion yet.
For Cape Town though, the next chapter is more personal: a celebration of family, memory and the mother who inspired it all.
The heart behind Tashas’ next chapter
Inspired by their late mother, Natasha and Savva Sideris transform a Victorian home into an eclectic dining tribute
Image: Adel Ferreira Photography
Tashas Group, SA’s leading upmarket casual dining brand, has steadily grown into a global player with ventures in hospitality. Alongside its continued Middle Eastern expansion, the group is now focusing on its home market — with Cape Town at the heart of its new growth phase.
The first of these openings is Cafe Sofi by Tashas, which has just launched in Gardens, a stone’s throw from Kloof Street. “Tashas is more classic, Cafe Sofi is more funky, more arty,” says Natasha Sideris, founder of the group, who was in Cape Town for the launch.
The group already operates three restaurants in Cape Town, but this new concept signals a fresh wave of openings for the city. Since relocating to Dubai in 2018 and moving the head office there, Sideris has steered the brand’s international rollout across the Middle East with her brother, Savva Sideris, Tasha Group’s development director. The focus has been on building their reputation for contemporary design, fresh ingredients and globally-inspired menus, alongside the new brands.
Of food, gathering and beckoning fire
Image: Adel Ferreira Photography
Café Sofi carries a deeply personal story, named after Sophia Electra, the late mother of Natasha and Savva. Described as a conservative soul wrapped in eccentric packaging, she embodied contradictions — an old-school romantic with an eclectic spirit.
Savva explains that the offering is international, a quality also reflected in the name, which could be interpreted as Greek, English, Arab, or Jewish.
Her influence is evident in the design. Set in a Victorian-style home, the space layers high ceilings and original detailing with mid-century Bauhaus and 1970s accents — reflecting the era of Sophia’s prime. The space is layered with references to what she loved — cats and polka dots, art, flowers, leopard print, beads, Pac-Man, orchids, dried flowers and even the Pink Panther. These influences are woven into fabrics, artwork and decorative accents.
Image: Adel Ferreira Photography
Image: Adel Ferreira Photography
She wove together her Greek roots, African dreams and curiosity for the world. Cyprus was for family and tradition, Africa for adventure and India for music and colour.
“We always wanted to do something to pay homage to our mom, but we couldn’t find the right location. When we found the right house, it had everything she loves — old meets new, contradiction and character. It just felt right,” says Savva.
The menu pays homage to Sophia’s favourite recipes, built around nostalgic, uncomplicated dishes. “Not fancy, just authentic, simple and even edgy,” says Natasha.
Think spiced milk oats with maple syrup and a cheeky shot of whisky, crab cakes with citrus mayo, or rosti beef ragu. There’s cheesy toast with soup for dunking, delicate grilled salmon, and desserts such as tiramisu, pineapple heaven cake or warm grilled peaches with Amaretto.
Image: Adel Ferreira Photography
Image: Adel Ferreira Photography
True to the Sideris siblings’ vision, art is central to the concept. This weekend, Cafe Sofi will host a collaboration with Studio H, a design studio focused on the culinary world, and Soho House, the private members’ club for creatives.
Cafe Sofi is only the beginning. Cape Town, especially its Atlantic seaboard, is seeing a wave of new Tashas Group concepts.
Arlecchino opens in November in Sea Point’s Dolce Vita development, offering Italian-inspired dining from breakfast through to dinner. Tashas Home, in the same complex, will showcase the group’s homeware line, from ceramics and crockery to linen.
Image: Adel Ferreira Photography
Savva recalls that Arlecchino also carries family nostalgia: “When we were young, my mom’s sister would often visit the old Arlecchino restaurant off Louis Botha. She’d park us outside while she went in to see her boyfriend,” he recalls.
Le Parc, opening in Mouille Point in November, brings a French-inspired food emporium similar to the Hyde Park original in Johannesburg, with curated goods such as honey, linens, ceramics and Assouline books. A smaller Tashas will debut at Cavendish Square in Claremont later this year.
What’s it like working with his sister? “We have the same vision, the same work ethic. We fight every day like all siblings do but it’s for the same purpose”.
What began 20 years ago with the first Tashas in Atholl, Johannesburg, has grown into Tashas Group, now with 41 locations across SA, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UK. Its portfolio includes the flagship Tashas brand, Flamingo Room by Tashas and Avli by Tashas among several others. A recent joint venture with UAE developer Arada will see at least 10 more restaurants open in the Gulf over the next two years — the company’s boldest expansion yet.
For Cape Town though, the next chapter is more personal: a celebration of family, memory and the mother who inspired it all.
You might also like...
Full bloom flavour at Kapokbos
The pastry Picasso
A Candice Philip renaissance