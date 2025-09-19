There are whisky tastings, and then there are afternoons where whisky becomes the lens through which art, food and imagination come alive. The Balvenie’s SA launch of The Makers Project fell firmly into the latter category: a celebration of patience, craftsmanship and creativity, unveiled at Johannesburg’s SINN restaurant earlier this month.
At the heart of The Balvenie is its dedication to the five rare crafts: barley cultivation; floor malting; coppersmithing; coopering; and the guiding hand of its malt aaster. The distillery is one of the few left to maintain these traditions in-house. With The Makers Project, The Balvenie extends that devotion by spotlighting creators who share the same respect for process and artistry.
Chef Cassandra Davis led guests on a culinary journey, translating her five pillars of the perfect dish and dessert into an edible reflection of The Balvenie’s craftsmanship. Sculptural paper artist Maia Lehr-Sacks shared her five pillars of the perfect scene, offering a tactile glimpse of her upcoming installations for Norman Goodfellows. The atmosphere at SINN was warm and considered, with each dish arriving like a small work of art, layered with as much care as a finely aged malt.
Collaboration
The Balvenie’s celebration of modern makers
From culinary masterpieces to sculptural paper art, The Balvenie highlights SA creators who honour skill, time and process
Image: Remy Shoots
Cocktails with a Cause: Where flavour meets purpose
Image: Remy Shoots
Image: Remy Shoots
Balvenie brand ambassador Gift Makoti tied it all together with stories of the distillery’s heritage before guiding guests through a tasting of the 12-Year-Old, the rich 14-Year-Old Caribbean Cask, and the elegant 21-Year-Old PortWood. Each pour reminded attendees that patience and character are what elevate good whisky into something truly extraordinary.
Image: Remy Shoots
In the end, the afternoon felt less like a brand launch and more like a gentle manifesto: the best things in life, whether whisky, food or art, are made by heart, crafted with patience and always best enjoyed in good company.
From table to window: A dialogue in paper and light
Following the launch, The Balvenie’s collaboration with Maia Lehr-Sacks took a more public form. Her sculptural paper installations are now on display at Norman Goodfellows in Fourways, Kyalami, and Melrose Arch. The work extends the Makers conversation into a new medium, inviting passers-by to pause and appreciate the poetry behind process.
Image: Remy Shoots
Lehr-Sacks drew inspiration from The Balvenie’s five rare crafts to define her own five pillars of craft: process; material; memory and intention; repetition; and transformation. “Each fold holds memory. Each crease is deliberate,” she says. “The hours of folding, the physical strain, and the quiet repetition all live inside the work. That’s the craft. That’s the soul of it.”
Image: Remy Shoots
These installations mark the first SA expression of The Makers Project, a global initiative that has highlighted creators such as perfumer Aurélien Guichard, designer Alice Temperley, and Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr. Each maker reinterprets the concept of five pillars, creating a philosophy of craft rooted in patience, character and passion.
In SA, that philosophy is now visible. Whether in a dish at SINN or in the folds of paper suspended in a shop window, The Makers Project is less about products and more about perspective. It is a reminder that true luxury is never rushed, and the most remarkable things are those shaped by time, care and human hands.
