Connal Mackenzie
Raising a glass to whisky masters
SA is firmly established on whisky’s world map, as evidenced by The Only Whisky Show, and the luminaries it attracts
Image: The Whisky Foundation/Unsplash
Recently, legendary local spirits brand, WhiskyBrother, hosted its seventh Joburg edition of The Only Whisky Show (and its fourth in Cape Town). As the name suggests, it’s all about the dram (the wholly spirit?), of which there are loads — many more than you should try to sample in a single evening. But even in its purest form, whisky is nothing without people, both those who consume this godly nectar, and those who work hard to create it. The event always invites well-versed, highly experienced, super-interesting luminaries from different establishments around the globe, and this year two of them stood out.
Whisky Hall of Fame inductee Alan Winchester and Adelphi and Ardnamurchan Distillery sales director Connal Mackenzie held masterclasses in both cities, pouring drinks, answering questions and winning over fans. They were really busy when out here, but were kind enough to take some time to answer my questions.
Where in the world is our whisky?
Alan Winchester
Image: Supplied
You’ve enjoyed a storied time in the industry. What attracted you to it?
In whisky, I found an industry that was interesting and had a rich heritage, and which various members of the family had been involved in. In Speyside, with about 60 distilleries, everyone will know someone who is connected to the industry. It’s a way of life to many of us, and which still engages many of us.
What are some of your highlights from over the years?
They’re many and varied. Being involved in the Glen Keith Distillery’s reopening and the expansion of The Glenlivet Distillery, twice, as well as the building of Dalmunach Distillery. Recently I was part of the team that re-established distilling in the Cabrach, to recreate a community distillery.
What are you up to these days?
I do some consultancy for distillers around the world. I spend a lot of time looking for the remains of the 18th and 19th century illicit distilling industry throughout Scotland, and the original research into the history of distilling.
Do you think that this immense, historical knowledge has had an impact on your practical work (distilling, managing and so on)?
I have found that, when rebuilding distilleries, an understanding of equipment and whisky styles helps greatly. A friend, Leon Kuebler, discovered a vast amount of information in the British Library, which he has printed in two volumes, resulting in his company asking some distillers to recreate working methods of styles from 100 years ago. It was great fun helping to unravel what they did, and how this resulted in different styles.
This was your first time at The Only Whisky Show. What did you think of it?
The show was excellent and can stand proud on the global whisky stage. I admired the courtesy and willingness of consumers to look at different styles of whisky.
What SA whiskies have you tried, and which impressed you?
At the shows I tasted at the Helden stand, and folled up with a great tour to the distillery — I was impressed with Pieter van Helden’s passion and exploring mind. I also visited Pringle Rock Distillery, and again saw lots of passion. They’re trying out different things in a stunning location. James Sedgwick Distillery was great to see and taste. What I like is they’re all trying to make their own styles, making their own equipment, using native African grains.
In a nutshell, how has the world of whisky changed since you’ve been involved in it?
I’ve noticed a return to traditional grains, and knowledge where these come from. Also, there’s a focus on consumers who were never traditionally catered for, like women. It was pleasing to see everyone welcomed at The Only Whisky Show.
Connal Mackenzie
Image: Supplied
What does your job involve?
I oversee all sales across the 44 markets we are currently in for both our independent bottling company, Adelphi, and our distillery, Ardnamurchan. I am also part of the blending team, so I’ve had a hand in all the releases you see in the market. Cask selection is also part of my remit, mainly under the Adelphi umbrella.
As a fairly new distillery, how is Ardnamurchan doing things differently? And how do you keep the balance between innovation and tradition?
We set out to produce a west coast whisky, and I think the team have achieved this. We didn’t want to reinvent the wheel, but wanted our distillate to shine and our product to be recognisable. We were the first distillery to rely on 100% woodchip for our fuel source, for example. One of the most recognisable traits in our spirit is the mineralic, saline quality you get with all our drams.
What’s your favourite Adelphi release?
Too many to choose from! Most recently, the newest The Glover was incredible, a fusion of Ardnamurchan and Chichibu. From the Adelphi single casks, you cannot go wrong with a Caol Ila or Clynelish.
What is Adelphi’s secret to success? How has it carved a niche for itself as an independent bottler?
Quality has to always be at the fore. No substitutions, period.
How did your masterclass go at The Only Whisky Show?
Both cities were wonderful. The crowd were extremely knowledgeable and were certainly not shy about asking questions, which is great.
Did you get a chance to taste any other whiskies? Any that stood out?
I didn’t get away from the stand much in all honesty, but I tried some impressive whisky from Helden, and a WhiskyBrother blended malt exclusive, Sinfonia Minor 23 Year Old. Very tasty indeed.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Any interesting developments or releases in the near future from Adelphi or Ardnamurchan?
We have just launched our Ardnamurchan Peated Sauternes release, and two single cask exclusives for WhiskyBrother.
How has the world of whisky changed since you’ve been involved in it?
There is certainly a lot more competition in Scotland. It’s also wonderful to experience and taste whisky from around the world — that’s the highlight for me.
