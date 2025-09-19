Walking into OCASO Rosebank feels like hitting a pause button. The warm golden light, hand-knotted fabric chandeliers and beaded lanterns immediately soften the bustle of Oxford Road outside.
As Corona’s first flagship restaurant in SA, the space is open and textured, with natural woods, macramé cushions and subtle pops of greenery. It feels welcoming without trying too hard, both urban and transportive, a little sanctuary in the middle of the city.
The food sets the tone right away. We started with a mini taco tasting board, and from the very first bite, it was clear that OCASO takes its flavours seriously. There was slow-braised beef birria with rich consommé, tender marinated chicken, melt-in-your-mouth pork with crisp edges, and seared tuna with fresh citrus notes. Each taco came with its own dipping sauce, and each bite was more satisfying than the last. Even the tuna, lighter than the meats, felt perfectly balanced. It was the kind of meal where you quietly marvel at every mouthful and the silence at our table spoke volumes.
Golden-hour flavours at OCASO Rosebank
The little sanctuary blends vibrant Mexican cuisine with warm, inviting design and effortless style
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
A highlight of the meal was the tableside guacamole. Watching it prepared is a small moment of theatre that immediately draws your attention. Fresh citrus, red onion, tomatoes and cilantro are chopped and combined right at the table, then served with OCASO’s handmade tortilla chips. The guacamole is creamy, zesty and bright, while the chips are perfectly spiced and addictive on their own. Adding a scoop to the chicken quesadilla elevated the dish entirely, the citrus notes lifting it in unexpected ways.
For mains, we shared a chicken quesadilla filled with pineapple, chipotle, bell peppers, avocado mayo and cilantro. The flavours were gentle but layered, with just the right hint of spice. Combined with the tableside guacamole, it was a comforting and indulgent bite every time.
Image: Jennifer Krug
Image: Taylor De Jesus
OCASO’s drinks menu is just as thoughtful as the food. Tequila and mescal are at the forefront, from classic margaritas to adventurous sharing cocktails. There are playful options like the Flor de Sol with gin, passion fruit, coconut, lime and ginger beer, or the Sol Bravio with hot honey and lime. I tried the Desert Rose Margarita, a slightly bittersweet mix of Don Julio Reposado, Campari and hibiscus cordial. My friend went for the Henny Pot, a tropical, sweet cocktail that immediately transported us to a Mexican beach at sunset. These are relaxed, thoughtful drinks, the kind you sip slowly while taking in the surroundings. If you’re looking for a new cocktail spot without too much pomp, OCASO fits the bill perfectly.
Image: Supplied
The dessert, however, was a minor disappointment. The churros were golden and dusted with cinnamon sugar, but both the pastry and chocolate sauce felt thin compared with the richness of the other dishes. Still, it was a small note in an otherwise indulgent meal and options like Bananas Foster or tres leches cake would likely deliver more.
What stands out most about OCASO is how it feels alive but never overwhelming. From Mondays to Wednesdays, it’s calm and easy to enjoy a long lunch. Later in the week, the energy ramps up with music, DJs and occasional rugby screenings, but even then, the space seems designed for conversation, movement and comfort.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
By the end of our visit, what lingered most was the food. Each dish was full of thought and flavour, and even small touches, like the tableside guacamole or the careful balance in a taco, made the meal feel considered. OCASO Rosebank is a place where the food, the light and the atmosphere all come together in a way that makes you want to linger just a little longer.
Jennifer Krug and her friend were guests of OCASO Rosebank.
