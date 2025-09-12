What first drew you to paper as your primary medium, and what continues to inspire you in working with it?

Paper is humble yet profound. Made from plant fibres, it is sensitive to touch, time, and environment. Its fragility demands respect. It guides the hand and shapes the outcome. In my world, the limitations of the material are not constraints but collaborators, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Every fold leaves an imprint. Paper remembers. Once folded, it holds the echo of that gesture forever. This requires that each action be deliberate, every crease informing the next. My work is a chain of conscious decisions, where intention, memory, and form are inseparable.

Walk us through your creative process — what are the key steps, rituals, or decisions that shape your work along the way?

My process is as meaningful as the finished piece. Folding is a slow, meditative act, each layer adding intricacy, depth, and intention. This time-intensive ritual becomes a space of stillness, where the repetitive motion allows the mind to settle. The work gains value not just through its beauty but also through the devotion and patience poured into its making.

Your work transforms something as everyday as paper into intricate, almost sculptural installations. What does this act of transformation mean to you personally and creatively?

What begins as a flat, familiar sheet becomes something entirely new. Through folding, paper transcends its two-dimensional origins to take on a sculptural, often architectural form. A single fold may seem insignificant, but through repetition it gains strength and meaning. I believe that repetition is not redundancy, but rhythm. The layered forms create visual patterns, optical illusions, and unexpected harmony, where multiples converge to form a cohesive whole. It is this act of transformation, of revealing the extraordinary within the ordinary, that lies at the heart of my artistic practice.