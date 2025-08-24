A starter of lobster and ricotta ravioli came in a light, buttery sherry sauce. Each of the dishes on the menu were partnered with a superb selection of different wines — even the martini with a coconut sorbet palate cleaner — all chosen by the inimitable Miguel Chan, the much-respected Southern Sun sommelier.

There was a confit of duck leg with a classic combo of black cherries followed by risotto — a tricky dish to prepare for a crowd, this one came with sea bass and prawns served with a well-chilled Banhoek chardonnay 2017.

The meat course of Wagyu beef reared in the Cape came perfectly medium rare, served with fondant potato, fresh asparagus and a bourbon sauce — and a good red, Seriously Old Dirt by Vilafonte. A winner.

Sadly the lamb loin with biryani rice mint and yoghurt felt out of place after the beef and didn't get the attention it deserved, yet there's always room for dessert, a creme caramel with vanilla mascarpone and salted caramel ice cream, which came with a bubbly Franschhoek Cap Classique Rose Brut.

southernsun.com