SA is one of only two principal wine tourism regions recognised by the UN World Tourism Organisation — the other being Napa Valley in California. As wine tourism has flourished, estates have invested in fine dining, casual eateries and elevated tasting room experiences, weaving food and wine closer together.
Throughout September, Taste Stellenbosch brings more than 30 of the region’s leading establishments into the fold. Diners can look forward to half-price chef’s menus, exclusive tasting events and seasonal ingredient-driven dishes that reflect the terroir of the region.
The area is anchored by some of SA’s oldest and most prestigious wine estates — among them Delaire Graff, Lanzerac, Jordan, Waterkloof and Rust en Vrede — each drawing international acclaim and a new generation of food-focused travellers seeking both exceptional dining and world-class wines.
Beyond the wine glass: Stellenbosch emerges as a gastronomic capital
The town has evolved from a wine stop to culinary hotspot, uniting chefs, estates and restaurants in September’s Taste Stellenbosch
Image: Supplied
Stellenbosch has stepped into the spotlight as a culinary capital, with a growing wave of acclaimed chefs opening new restaurants across the region. This September, the spotlight shines even brighter with Taste Stellenbosch — a collective initiative uniting local chefs, wine estates, and restaurants to showcase the region’s finest produce and talent.
Wine tourism has long been central to Stellenbosch’s identity and economy. With many estates now home to award-winning restaurants, visitors are offered more than just tastings — they experience thoughtfully paired food and wine journeys. This shift has helped reposition Stellenbosch from being purely a wine stop to a sought-after gastronomic destination.
Inside the Biko-inspired Nkula Cocktail and Wine Bar
Image: Supplied
Image: Andéle Le Roux
Image: Supplied
This reputation is further amplified by the arrival of high-profile chefs whose award-winning kitchens create a “critical mass” of talent, attracting even more culinary innovators. The latest is Peter Tempelhoff, the force behind the globally lauded FYN, Beyond at Buitenverwachting, and noodle-centric Ramenhead. He is opening Arum Restaurant at Boschendal Estate — a fire-driven dining experience nestled between Stellenbosch and Franschhoek.
Image: Supplied
Arum will be led by Tempelhoff, alongside culinary director Ashley Moss and sommelier and service director Jennifer Hugé. The restaurant takes over from the historic Werf space at Boschendal, itself a landmark in SA wine tourism. Boschendal was the first estate to open a public restaurant — the original Boschendal Restaurant — famed for its Cape buffet that helped define the estate’s modern identity.
Hugé will design an inventive bar programme of experimental and classic cocktails, crafted with house-made tinctures, essences and shrubs sourced largely from the estate. The refurbished space is being prepared for a summer opening.
Beyond its flagship estates and fine dining venues, Stellenbosch has seen a blossoming of artisanal bakeries, small-plate bistros and farm-to-table experiences. In one of SA’s richest agricultural belts, chefs here have direct access to fresh produce, livestock and artisanal products — fuelling an approach to gastronomy that is deeply rooted in locality and regionality. And it’s this union of terroir, talent and tradition that has firmly cemented Stellenbosch as a premier culinary destination.
