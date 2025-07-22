If you want a taste of sunshine in Cape Town, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant Amare in Bantry Bay promises that. A culinary antidote to what Herman Melville calls the “damp, drizzly (winter) in my soul”.
With starters such as grilled white anchovies, there is no need to travel to Mozambique or Portugal to find this fresh, authentic flavour. With a DJ playing her set in the upstairs cocktail bar Artisté and the hint of the ocean across the street, Amare attracts patrons beyond residents of the wealthy suburb.
Invited by Amare to do a review, I was accompanied by a friend whose talents, unlike mine, include gourmet cooking. The waiter let us pick a table among the many open, but the restaurant filled up fast as the evening went on.
A mediterranean escape in Bantry Bay
Amare serves more than food – it offers atmosphere, warmth, and a taste of coastal Mediterranean dining
Image: Supplied
Image: Claire Keeton
The conversation of diners young and old, perhaps enhanced by the extensive wine list (every option was not, however, available that night) gave the uncluttered style of the restaurant more of a festive atmosphere.
South African craft gins were among the spirits listed and I chose one of the Cape’s first, the Inverroche Amber, while my friend had a glass of the Pincushion sauvignon blanc from Lomond estate.
We relished the anchovies with marinated lemons and smoked almonds, and colourful Panzanella tomato, basil and olive salad with croutons we had to start.
For mains we ordered the Amare signature spaghetti all’Assassina, and chargrilled sea bass with capers, confit tomatoes and herbs, with side orders of white beans with Parmesan and herbs and fried green beans with sesame seeds.
Image: Supplied
Our over-enthusiastic waiter arrived with the charred spaghetti, sea bass and bean dishes before we were done with entrées, giving our table the look of a Roman feast with dishes competing for space on our table.
Undeterred we took our time and found the pan-cooked spicy pasta, a dish from southern Italy, stood out for its almost crispy texture and unusual flavour. The sea bass was delicious and the white and green beans complemented the heaps of pasta on our plates. Ideal comfort food for a cold day.
Choosing a dessert took time given the alluring selection. Nostalgic about summer and unable to resist anything with lemons, I ordered the lemon posset with mint and lemon grass granita, which was outstanding. Even the coconut lime pannacotta with roasted grapes couldn’t compare to it.
While we enjoyed our mains, we felt the starters and desserts were the most memorable.
amarecapetown.com
*Claire Keeton and her friend were hosted by Amare.
