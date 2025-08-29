After studying engineering briefly, he trained at a Stellenbosch culinary school, worked under acclaimed chef Darren Badenhorst and partnered with him to create Dusk.
“We’re fermentation forward,” he says. “We draw inspiration from everywhere. Plating should be beautiful, but taste comes first — and then it should taste even better.”
Expect storytelling through food, fermentation and hyper-seasonal ingredients, touches of drama, and deep connections to local terroir.
Guests can choose between the 10-course Epicurean menu, a shorter sinter tasting, wine pairings, or the “Pandora’s Box” experience — a high-end surprise from the cellar, where three premium wines remain a mystery until the nondescript box is opened — and there are several boxes to choose from. It can add a playful and mysterious twist to the experience.
From the open kitchen (enclosed partially by glass but one can see inside) the procession begins: airy glazed brioche made with Japanese rice flour, served with smoky butter from the Diablo smoker; canapés like duck liver domes glazed in orange marmalade with a dark-chocolate infused pate, venison tartlets with wild mushrooms, and their version of “the little corn bite” made from in-house fermented maize miso and smoked cheese. Each is impeccable in the complexity and beautifully presented.
An evening at Dusk
Lights dim, flavours rise. Stellenbosch’s culinary scene enters its most intimate and imaginative chapter at Dusk
Image: Supplied
Dusk — as its name suggests — is an evocative space, capturing the moment when day melts into night. In this case lights are low, the mood is intimate and there’s a sense of understated theatre.
In a town where the culinary scene has flourished, Dusk has become one of Stellenbosch’s most celebrated restaurants. Since opening three years ago this September, it has racked up awards, including Best New Restaurant in its debut year. The allure lies in its artful blend of flavours and techniques, meticulous attention to detail, refined service and exceptional wine list.
Step inside and you leave the bustle and glare of the outside world behind. The windowless, black-clad dining room seats no more than 30 guests. At an appointed moment — on our visit, 6.30pm — the lights dim even further. Sleek spotlights focus on each table, with the light framing the dishes. Everything about the space is designed to heighten your focus on the food.
Of food, gathering and beckoning fire
Image: Supplied
And while the story could start at the beginning, we’re jumping towards the end with a dessert that best reveals head chef and co-owner Callan Austin’s creative spirit. Playfulness surfaces throughout the meal, and it’s on full display in Pole Position, a new winter creation inspired by his love of Formula One.
“I was thinking of the new menu, watching F1 as I do every Sunday,” Austin recalls during a brief pause from the kitchen. “Papaya and oranges were coming into season, and McLaren’s papaya-orange colours were on the screen — it was a light bulb moment.”
Image: Supplied
From there came custom moulds, car-bonnet inspired shapes, airbrushed finishes, and a precise layering of flavours: papaya sorbet, citrus gel, peanut praline, and a glossy orange-papaya glaze. They’ve put together a short video all about the creation and inspiration, which may soon be pitched to McLaren.
Where many chefs pursue scale, Austin is in two minds about it. For him, the kitchen is the heart of the craft. His menus draw from childhood memories in Jeffrey’s Bay, seasonal SA produce, and global influences.
Image: Supplied
After studying engineering briefly, he trained at a Stellenbosch culinary school, worked under acclaimed chef Darren Badenhorst and partnered with him to create Dusk.
“We’re fermentation forward,” he says. “We draw inspiration from everywhere. Plating should be beautiful, but taste comes first — and then it should taste even better.”
Expect storytelling through food, fermentation and hyper-seasonal ingredients, touches of drama, and deep connections to local terroir.
Guests can choose between the 10-course Epicurean menu, a shorter sinter tasting, wine pairings, or the “Pandora’s Box” experience — a high-end surprise from the cellar, where three premium wines remain a mystery until the nondescript box is opened — and there are several boxes to choose from. It can add a playful and mysterious twist to the experience.
From the open kitchen (enclosed partially by glass but one can see inside) the procession begins: airy glazed brioche made with Japanese rice flour, served with smoky butter from the Diablo smoker; canapés like duck liver domes glazed in orange marmalade with a dark-chocolate infused pate, venison tartlets with wild mushrooms, and their version of “the little corn bite” made from in-house fermented maize miso and smoked cheese. Each is impeccable in the complexity and beautifully presented.
Image: Supplied
Highlights abound — cucumber-avocado gazpacho with lime panna cotta is sublime — and Mozambican prawns for my dining partner; potato gnocchi; “Iconic Fish” — a refined nod to SA fish and chips, with deep-fried kingklip, beurre blanc and pea purée.
Even the palate cleanser, “Wash Your Mouth Out With Soap” is sure to make you smile even before you taste it, purely for its irreverence. The visual impact and the taste is a show-stopper — a “nostalgic” nod to parents who washed your mouth out when you said a curse word (yup, the four-letter one starting with the letter “F”) etched with gold dust into the milk foam. It’s citrus fruits of grapefruit and rose sherbet layered on top mixed with elements of honey and ginger foam and lemon snow and served with their in-house limoncello. It’s there to revive the palate as well as prepare for your next course with a clean slate.
“Old Faithful” follows: coal-fired lamb, with blatjang, black garlic, anchovy, blue sauce and quince — a homage to SA’s love of meat and fire. Served with semi-dried tomatoes with sautéed spinach it’s supremely tasty and the meat is cooked to perfection.
This is when Pole Position makes its appearance, inspired by the McLaren logo. It’s orange namelaka (a velvety, slightly firm kind of ganache) in this instance white chocolate. In the centre is citrus gel — orange in colour — and coated in cocoa butter that is infused with papaya and orange.
Image: Supplied
The finale “Not All That Glitters Is Gold”, deconstructs tiramisu with Kalahari truffle mousse, coffee-chocolate brownie and brandy caramel, before petit fours — quince pate de fruit and dark chocolate whisky bonbons — draw the curtain.
At Dusk, the wine list is as carefully curated as the dining experience itself, earning Newcomer Wine List of the Year (SA 2023). In 2024, head sommelier George Young was named Best Young Sommelier of SA, carrying forward the award-winning legacy of his predecessor. Austin and Badenhorst also operate Dawn, a restaurant — bar hybrid in the same building.
If you’re making the trip from Cape Town, consider staying nearby. River Manor Boutique Hotel in Stellenbosch with stylish interiors and elegant living rooms set within two Victorian-era manor houses is charming.
It’s an easy walk (or a quick drive) to Dusk and offers a warm welcome, leisurely check-ins and late checkout.
After Dusk comes dawn — and time to return to the real world.
You might also like...
Full bloom flavour at Kapokbos
Experiential dining space DAWN by DUSK set to open
Asian-inspired elegance