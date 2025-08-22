With their app, you can monitor the humidity and temperature of your humidor from anywhere, as long as you are connected, ensuring that, at all times, your cigars are kept in the ideal environment. The Valet’s hygrometer also comes in different finishes to go with your specific Klaro humidor, like Chrome (Renzo and Kingston), Gunmetal (Luca Brown, Military Green, Military Black and Kobi) and Gold (Luca Black and Belmont).
It can also be used in non-Klaro humidors by placing the BLE hygrometer in the humidor itself but their disclaimer is that “you will receive notifications that are more generic and less tailored to your specific humidor.” You will, however, be able to get humidity and temperature readings as well as access the cigar catalogue which is a feature that enables you to catalogue the cigars that you have in your humidor.
The one thing you can’t do with the Valet is actually control the humidity set point because it isn’t linked to the humidification system. If this is an important feature for you, Cigar Oasis humidifiers (above a certain level) do allow you to adjust this and have an alert system, if humidity and temperature go above or below a specified threshold.
For my medium-term needs, a Klaro Luca Black with the Valet would do just nicely. I am curious as to what you are looking for in a humidor. As with most things cigar, there are countless options out there.
caseelegance.com
Image: Case Elegance
My humidor is at least a decade old, can only hold about ten cigars and has an analogue humidity gauge that sticks, with Velcro, to the inside of the humidor’s lid.
It also has a small, round, sponge-based humidifier that goes next to the humidity gauge. I used it once because, when I closed the lid, the water would drip on to the cigars and have, since then, only used Boveda humidity packs.
In reality I never know whether my cigars are being kept at the right humidity and as a result I don’t keep that many cigars at home. It does help that the cigar spot is 10 minutes from my home, but it also means that I can’t really collect any cigars.
Savouring the EP Carrillo new arrival cigars
Sometimes a cigar really comes into its own after being left in a humidor for a few months. I’ve had a couple of really good cigars start to peel and flake because I kept them for too long in a humidor that I am constantly opening and closing, rendering them, sadly, un-smokable.
Lately I have been toying with the idea of getting a new humidor, particularly an electronic one that will make it easier to manage the humidity. One humidor manufacturer I have been looking at is Case Elegance, which makes a number of humidors of varying capacities, including their Klaro brand and the larger “Fridgador” cabinets under the Airo brand.
The biggest Airo Fridgador is 288 litres which can hold up to 1,700 cigars with digital controls, internal LED lighting, and a digital number lock to keep your cigars away from wandering hands. Temperature and humidity are controlled with “a modern active humidity control system.” There is also a 248-litre Fridgador which holds up to 1,400 cigars and an 88-litre one which holds up to 450 cigars.
Image: Case Elegance
If, like me, space is an issue, there is also the Klaro Luca humidor cabinet and the Renzo glass top humidor, among others. The Luca has a thick Spanish cedar inlay, a hydro system humidifier with hydro tray, three removable drawers, 180-degree hinges and a drawer for all your cigar tools. Its capacity is determined by the length and ring gauges of your cigars. For example, it can hold up to 150 petit coronas or up to 75 Toros with a gauge of 60.
The Renzo, also made with a generous amount of Spanish cedar, has a glass top, accessory drawer, and a magnetic enclosure. According to Case Elegance, capacity is up 68 Petite Corona and up to 18 Toro, with 60” ring gauge. Both of these humidors come with a digital hygrometer on the front that shows humidity and temperature in the humidifier.
Case Elegance has also developed the Klaro Valet, which comes with a Klaro wi-fi bridge, and a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) hygrometer. How it works is you replace the existing hygrometer with the BLE one, plug the bridge into power and place it close to the humidor.
Image: Case Elegance
