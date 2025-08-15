Its Future Food Report, now in its seventh edition, not only is cited in global food and hospitality circles but also shapes the very language of culinary innovation. Yet, for all its conceptual rigour, there’s an unmistakable joy and playfulness to Studio H’s work. A meal becomes a mood board. A cocktail, a commentary. A canapé might carry the weight of political metaphor. In Studio H’s world, the table is not merely set — it’s staged. And the audience is always invited to taste, question, and imagine.
In an era when sustainability, identity, and sensorial storytelling are defining design, Studio H is crafting a new lexicon one dish, one detail at a time. The team’s work reminds us that food is not just nourishment but also narrative. And in their hands, that story is always surprising, always local, and always exquisitely told.
Crafting a new sensorial lexicon
Studio H's experiential approach to food and design redraws the drawing board
In the rarefied world where food meets design, Cape Town-based Studio H has been serving up an experiential approach that treats the act of eating as both multisensory ritual and aesthetic intervention. Founded by culinary designer Hannerie Visser, Studio H doesn’t just play with flavour; it reshapes how we see, touch, hear, and even conceptualise food. This is a studio of deliciously provocative ideas deeply rooted in the South African cultural landscape but utterly global in its reach and resonance.
Known for its genre-defying collaborations across fashion, art, technology, and sustainability, Studio H has produced everything from edible installations and future-focused food-trend reports to immersive pop-up experiences that double as design theatre. Whether crafting a “data dinner” based on a guest’s biodata or creating a curated scent menu that enhances taste perception, the team has consistently pushed the boundaries of what food can do, say, and evoke.
Visser herself is a restless innovator, always one step ahead of the culinary zeitgeist. Under her stewardship, Studio H has become a kind of experimental lab, a Bauhaus of butter, broth, and blockchain where chefs, scientists, artists, and cultural historians gather to decode the future of food.
‘Take me to the chef’s place’
At the recent three-night Family Meal Pop-up celebration of the Studio at Lemkus Exchange in Cape Town, it showcased its collaborative ethos with award-winning chef Mmabatho Molefe to explore three humble ingredients — pap, meat, and rice. The experience unfolded across sensory installations: a maizemeal archive room tracing regional pap traditions; a room with simmering breyani where guests could unpin spice sachets from the tablecloth and sprinkle the contents; and an installation where diners lit tallow candles and savoured mini mosbolletjies.
The menu included pap waffles with ushatini and amasi; rice pudding with puffed-rice elements; tuna crudo; braised lamb neck with pickled waterblommetjies; duck breast with breyani; and beef-tallow candles on arrival — all served alongside thoughtful wine pairings.
The tablecloth worked hard, multitasking as a zine, setting the tone for the evening, and prompting the guests to slow down, eat intentionally, and think about the many ways pap, meat, and rice manifest on South African tables, all while asking questions that prompt reflection on the power of everyday ingredients: What food do you turn to when you need comfort? What’s the first meal you remember loving as a child? Is there a dish in your culture that is misrepresented or misunderstood? Have you ever felt judged for the food you eat or love? Who gets to decide what’s good food? What gets erased when we romanticise heritage food? Does food fusion honour or exploit cultural identity?
