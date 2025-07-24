This Women’s Day, Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant — in partnership with Moët & Chandon — invites guests to an unforgettable celebration of cuisine, champagne and couture, honouring the strength, beauty, and elegance of women.

Taking place in Cape Town, this special event will feature an exclusive fashion showcase by Kat van Duinen. The acclaimed South African fashion designer will present her latest collection blending contemporary femininity with timeless sophistication.