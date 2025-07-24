This Women’s Day, Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant — in partnership with Moët & Chandon — invites guests to an unforgettable celebration of cuisine, champagne and couture, honouring the strength, beauty, and elegance of women.
Taking place in Cape Town, this special event will feature an exclusive fashion showcase by Kat van Duinen. The acclaimed South African fashion designer will present her latest collection blending contemporary femininity with timeless sophistication.
Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Moët & Chandon and treated to a specially curated Izakaya menu. Inspired by Tang’s signature Asian culinary artistry, it’s designed to ignite the senses and celebrate the joy of indulgence.
Adding a touch of high-fashion glamour, the celebration will include a Nars pop-up lounge, offering luxury makeup moments inspired by the iconic brand’s bold, fearless approach to beauty.
Tang's Women’s Day Celebration is an ode to elegance, individuality and the timeless connection between cuisine, champagne and couture. This immersive experience, where style and flavour meet in perfect harmony, is not to be missed.
Spaces are limited, so advance reservations are essential. Book your seat now.
Event details
- Date: August 9 2025
- Venue: Tang Asian Luxury Restaurant at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
- Time: 12pm to 4pm
- Dress code: Elegant
- Cost: R900 per person (includes Moët & Chandon, Izakaya menu, fashion showcase and Nars beauty experience)
- Reservations: Book via the Tang Hospitality Group’s website. Alternately call Tang reservations on o76 652 8972 or email reservationsva@tanghospitality.com
For more information, visit the Tang Hospitality Group’s website.
This article was sponsored by the Tang Hospitality Group.