Why wait until December to bask in the joy and magic of the festive season when you can celebrate Christmas in July?
Set on a private quay between Cape Town’s bustling V&A Waterfront and the serene yacht marina, the Cape Grace hotel invites guests to embrace the mid-winter season with a sophisticated Christmas in July afternoon tea and dinner experience, taking place from July 17–20 and July 24–27.
In collaboration with the renowned Stellenbosch design collective Okasie, known for their immersive and enchanting installations, the hotel’s award-winning restaurant, Heirloom, will be transformed into a warm, festive retreat adorned with twinkling lights, garlands and seasonal charm. Perfect for warding off the winter chill.
Deck the quays: Cape Grace’s festive July affair
Sip, savour and celebrate the season early with an enchanting Christmas in July experience
Image: Supplied
A culinary coup
Image: Supplied
Recently nominated as one of Africa’s best new restaurants for 2025, Heirloom will serve up a decadent festive spread of reimagined Christmas classics. Their afternoon tea offers playful twists on tradition, with eggnog transformed into delicate choux pastries, miniature Christmas cakes and intricate orange tuile dentelle providing a feast for the senses. On July 26, the restaurant will host an exclusive Christmas in July dinner, featuring indulgent dishes such as a deconstructed beef Wellington and a flavour-packed pistachio turkey roulade.
“Our aim is to offer our guests moments of unexpected joy and to create lasting memories,” says Bryan Pieterson, food and beverage director at Cape Grace.
Image: Supplied
Whether you’re looking to reconnect with friends or simply savour a luxurious escape from the cold, Cape Grace’s Christmas in July is a celebration of comfort, connection, and culinary delight.
Afternoon tea is served from July 17–20 and July 24–27, while the Christmas in July dinner takes place on July 26 at Heirloom. Afternoon tea starts at R550, and dinner tickets begin at R1,295 per person. Bookings are essential and can be made at capegrace.com.
