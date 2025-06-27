From the muffled chatter of people enjoying each other’s company as the house lights dim into the evening, giving way to soft candlelight, to the faint scraping of cutlery as guests share off each other’s plates, Pink Mama’s at some point feels like you’ve stepped into the Thanksgiving feast scene from Eat, Pray, Love during Julia Robert’s Italian awakening. Signalling that it’s time for mains or secondi, this is where Pink Mama’s really shows off.
Escape to Pink Mama’s — Joburg’s new Italian culinary gem
Say ciao to elevated alfresco dining that’s the perfect lovechild of Italian cuisine and SA hospitality
Image: Supplied
If you’re planning on skipping that plane ticket to European Summer this year, then it’s a must that you book your table at Joburg’s newest piece of the Mediterranean to quell the FOMO. Nestled in Rosebank’s bustling Eastwood Road, Pink Mama’s is a quaint Italian escape that expertly merges Italian alfresco dining with an SA twist.
“Pink Mama’s was created to embody the Italian philosophy that life’s pleasures should be savoured,” says Ashton Frodsham, Pink Mama’s GM and menu development che., “We want it to be a place where you can slow down and enjoy the moment. Where traditional Italian comfort food meets that unique SA hospitality that sets us apart from the rest of the world.”
Situated in a restored family home that opens up onto an intimate, light-drenched terrace, the hand-selected decor that blends European countryside with cosmopolitan style takes you in. The cozy, warm atmosphere felt as soon as you walk through the doors makes you forget about the winter chill. It feels like you’re arriving at a dinner party with family or friends - from the host’s greeting, the staff’s fast, friendly and attentive manner to the grand piano set alongside a toasty fire place.
A touch of magic
As you take your seat on the terrace with the jazzy tunes of Frank Sinatra playing in the background, a true feeling of Italian alfresco dining sets in as you picture languid days spent enjoying late lunches or afternoon sundowners that seamlessly melt into dinner. The space lends itself to family-style eating, group sharing or a romantic couple setting with a mixture of long dining tables, circular booths and intimate corner tables for two.
Toast to la dolce vita with a cocktail from Mama’s Cocktail Bar menu that features a selection of refreshing Italian cocktails, an impressive selection of wines and other classic drinks. You could start off with a classic Italian favourite, the Aperol Spritz, which comes in nine spritz variations, or delve into the world of Pink Mama’s delicious Limoncello-charged libations on the signature Mama’s Lush Libations cocktail menu.
Image: Supplied
These cocktails borrow from traditional Italian dining culture, where it’s customary to have a shot of Limoncello, a lemon-flavoured Italian liqueur, served chilled as an aperitif or digestif after the meal to help encourage the digestion of large, hearty meals. The Bellissimo Limone, comprising Limoncello, Malfy Limona gin, lemon juice and soda water is a great choice if you are looking for a refreshing option with Limoncello that doesn’t have a strong Limoncello or lemon flavour.
Need more of a kick? Try the Limoncello Negroni made with gin, Campari, Limoncello and garnished with a lemon twist. This is an excellent choice to whet the appetite before your meal or turn to a classic mainstay, the Whiskey Sour, which is deliciously well-balanced, made with Bourbon, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg whites.
Inspired by years of European travels, Frodsham’s menu offers an extensive list of options that incorporate traditional Italian favourites with a modern twist while staying true to a commitment to source the finest ingredients. Kick off with the beef carpaccio starter, comprising thinly sliced beef fillet, dressed with lemon capers, parsley dressing, rocket, pink radish and porcini mushrooms. You will want to savour every bite of this decadent plate with its fresh, light, flavoursome, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Seafood lovers will adore the calamari fritti, a taste of the Mediterranean with deep-fried Patagonian heads and tubes, cooked to perfection served with Limoncello mayonnaise.
Image: Supplied
From the muffled chatter of people enjoying each other’s company as the house lights dim into the evening, giving way to soft candlelight, to the faint scraping of cutlery as guests share off each other’s plates, Pink Mama’s at some point feels like you’ve stepped into the Thanksgiving feast scene from Eat, Pray, Love during Julia Robert’s Italian awakening. Signalling that it’s time for mains or secondi, this is where Pink Mama’s really shows off.
Go for the Pink Mama signature classic, 50-layered beef lasagna. Creamy, cheesy with a slight crisp on the edges, due to being finished off in the pizza oven, this house speciality is the ultimate hearty, comfort food. Meat lovers will enjoy the ribeye salsa al vino rosso, a dish inspired by a classic salsa al barolo. Enjoy it at the temperature of your choice but medium-rare is highly recommended for the tender sous vide ribeye served with a rich red wine reduction, bone marrow and Italian green salad of rocket, pine nuts and feta.
For dessert, the pistachio tiramisu is another house speciality that’s perfect for sharing. Go light with the gelato, pistachio and chocolate cannoli, affogato or granadilla pannacotta, with its silky-smooth texture, textbook wobble and light, refreshing fruity flavours of passion fruit, coconut milk and orange slices.
Pink Mama is a tender ode to Italy and the perfect place to huddle up in as we eagerly await warmer summer days, over a delicious, comforting feast.
