What better way to explore global techniques and bold flavours than through a collaboration among three of SA’s most celebrated chefs? Executive chef at The Pot Luck Club Jason Kosmas will team up with Neil Swart and Anouchka Horn, the dynamic duo behind Belly of the Beast, Galjoen, and Seebamboes, to present an exclusive multi-course tasting menu.
Hosted across two of Cape Town’s most respected kitchens, this collaboration unfolds as a series of lunches and dinners from June 24-28. Each service will offer guests a distinctive blend of the chefs’ signature styles, from the heartfelt, nostalgic recipes of Belly of the Beast to the globally inspired creations of The Pot Luck Club, resulting in a vibrant celebration of culinary craft and connection.
The experience kicks off with dinners at Galjoen, the acclaimed seafood restaurant in District Six, from June 24-26. The event then moves to The Pot Luck Club in Woodstock for a final series: dinner on June 27, followed by both lunch and dinner on June 28.
Tickets are priced at R1,500 per person, with an optional wine pairing available at R795 per person.
Book your Galjoen experience at galjoencpt.co.za/collections/book-a-table, and reserve your seat at The Pot Luck Club via thepotluckclub.co.za/contact.
Restaurant of the year (at the Luxe Restaurants Awards) and Africa’s Best New Restaurant at the 2024 World Culinary Awards, SALON, the multi-course dining destination in Cape Town by the renowned Luke Dale Roberts, is set to host an opulent wine dinner in collaboration with the iconic Hamilton Russell Vineyards, on June 21.
With head chef Carla Schulze at the helm, SALON is celebrated for its global tasting menu, which draws on seasonal SA produce and international flavours. For this one-night-only experience, guests will be treated to an exceptional culinary journey paired with rare vintages from Hamilton Russell Vineyards, personally presented by proprietor Anthony Hamilton Russell.
The event marks a significant milestone as part of Hamilton Russell Vineyards’ 50th anniversary, commemorating the estate’s founding in 1975 by Tim Hamilton Russell, who purchased the now-renowned Hemel-en-Aarde property. The vineyard, globally lauded for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, spans 52 hectares of clay-rich, shale-derived soil, ideal for producing their distinctive, expressive wines. “We are not so much using Hamilton Russell Vineyards to make Pinot Noir and Chardonnay as we are using Pinot Noir and Chardonnay to express the beauty and personality of Hamilton Russell Vineyards,” said Hamilton Russell.
For the evening, the Dale-Roberts and Schulze will craft a bespoke menu to complement the complexity and character of each rare, off-market vintage, a pairing designed to elevate every course.
This rare and refined tasting experience, ideal for both wine enthusiasts and gourmands, will be held at SALON in Woodstock, Cape Town. Tickets are priced at R2,950 per person, and bookings can be made via salonct.co.za or dineplan.com/restaurants/salon.
Four restaurants, three chefs and one exclusive dining experience
