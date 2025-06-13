How has your relationship with food evolved?
Nathan Clarke: Young chef on the rise
This youth month we shine a light on the quiet determination and leadership of The Test Kitchen Fledgelings head chef
Image: Supplied
Recently awarded the 2025 Eat Out Rising Star accolade, The Test Kitchen Fledgelings (TTK Fledgelings) head chef Nathan Clarke’s story is an inspiring one of determined persistence. He joined Luke Dale Roberts’ foremost and famous fine-dining restaurant, The Test Kitchen, as a sculler in 2013 and worked his way up advancing through the kitchen ranks under his mentorship. He became head chef of TTK Fledgelings in 2021 when The Test Kitchen closed due to the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is poised to lead the charge for the next generation of chefs.
TTK Fledgelings is a success story in itself — one that enables human sustainability in the hospitality industry where a shortage of chefs is a reality. As an upliftment project and restaurant that nurtures the development of future chefs and restaurant service workers, it’s about transforming lives through mentorship and training.
It serves unpretentious “high-end global bistro dining” that brims with innovation and passion. And Clarke is putting his signature on it, one of excellence and integrity. He joins Mmabatho Molefe and Katlego Mlambo who are previous winners of the Rising Star Award and he’s one to watch. He shares his lessons with us.
A salute to the trailblazers
Why did you want to become a chef?
I was 20 years old when I started working as a sculler. I watched chefs craft dishes from early mornings to late dinners, and I could see the passion they had. I asked Chef Luke Dale Roberts what it takes to become a chef. He gave me the opportunity, and his words resonated with me. He said it takes hard work, sacrifice, reliability, and a good attitude. I was eager to learn, a quick learner, and I took his advice seriously.
What are some of the biggest lessons of your journey from sculler to now head chef of TTK Fledgelings?
I’ve learnt that the industry is not just about doing the same routine every day. Maintaining standards and consistency over a long time takes a lot of hard work and passion. You can’t do it if you don’t see yourself as part of it and feel connected to it. It’s about managing intense pressure while staying true to your craft.
Image: Supplied
How has your relationship with food evolved?
My love for food has grown so much over the years. Looking back at how it all started makes me even more proud and grateful for the opportunities and mentorship I’ve had. It’s been a journey of gaining knowledge and techniques. My passion for the industry has only deepened.
How do you bring your identity to your food creations?
I’ve worked my way up through the kitchen, and I seek to bring a different identity to my dishes, something that reflects my own background. I’ve learnt from the best chefs in the country, and I know I still have a lot to learn. My goal is to incorporate foreign cuisines and techniques, and pair them with local produce whenever I create new dishes.
What dish are you proud of?
I’ve always loved venison, and our previous springbok dish was one of my favourites. I’m proud of it because it was well executed and showcased local ingredients. It’s a dish that means a lot to me.
What advice would you have for young aspiring chefs?
My advice is to stay positive and humble, and maintain the right attitude. Opportunities will come if you work hard, and your passion will grow during your culinary journey. Stay motivated, and don’t give up, success will follow.
